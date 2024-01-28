Bangkok braces for thunderstorms as cool spell hits northern Thailand

Picture courtesy of Micah Tindell, Unsplash

A weather warning has been issued for 30 Thai provinces, including the capital, Bangkok, due to expected thunderstorms affecting 20% of the area. This forecast comes as the northern part of Thailand experiences cool to cold temperatures, while the southern region faces high waves today, January 28. The Thai Meteorological Department has forecasted for the next 24 hours that the high-pressure system covering Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening but will continue to bring cool weather in the mornings to the northern and central regions, with the northeast experiencing cold temperatures.

The westerly wind streams from Myanmar are expected to cover the upper parts of the northern, central, and northeastern regions, leading to scattered rainfall in upper Thailand. The public in these areas is advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions. The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the south is weakening but still causes thunderstorms during this period. The lower Gulf of Thailand’s winds are diminishing, with waves about 2 metres high, and where thunderstorms occur, waves can be higher than 2 metres. In the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves are 1 to 2 metres high, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves of about 2 metres, and further from the coast, waves higher than 2 metres. Fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Regarding dust particles during this period, the upper part of Thailand has seen a reduction in dust and smoke accumulation due to wind coverage. The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates cool weather in the northern region, with 20% of the area expected to receive rainfall, mostly in the provinces of Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phitsanulok. The lowest temperatures will range from 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, with highs of 29 to 31 degrees Celsius. Mountain peaks will experience cold to very cold temperatures, with lows of 7 to 12 degrees Celsius and easterly winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour. The northeastern region will also experience cool to cold weather with 20% rainfall in areas like Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. Temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 28 to 33 degrees Celsius at the highest, with mountain peaks experiencing lows of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius and northeast winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Temperature drops

The central region is expected to have cool mornings with 20% rainfall, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi, with lows of 21 to 23 degrees Celsius and highs of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. Northeastern winds will travel at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour. The eastern region will have partly cloudy skies with light rain in some areas, with lows of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius and highs of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast will be 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with high waves of 1 to 2 metres at sea and about 2 metres further from the coast. The southern region (east coast) is forecasted to have thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly affecting Chumphon, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, with lows of 23 to 24 degrees Celsius and highs of 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani upwards, northeastern winds at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour will cause high waves of 1 to 2 metres, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will be approximately 2 metres high. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, northeastern winds will be 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around 2 metres high and higher than 2 metres where thunderstorms occur.

The southern region (west coast) is expected to have thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Trang, and Satun, with lows of 23 to 26 degrees Celsius and highs of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Northeastern winds at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour will cause high waves of 1 to 2 metres at sea and approximately 2 metres further from the coast, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves higher than 2 metres. Bangkok and its vicinity will have partly cloudy skies with light rain in some places, with lows of 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and highs of 33 to 34 degrees Celsius, along with northeastern winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour. Today’s weather conditions have prompted the Meteorological Department to warn of a 20% chance of thunderstorms in 30 provinces, including Bangkok, as the upper regions of Thailand experience cooler to colder weather.