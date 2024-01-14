Tragic accident post-Children’s Day event claims life of one sister, leaves two unconscious

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

On a sorrowful Children’s Day, three young sisters were involved in a fatal accident after returning from a late-night event where they had been hoping to win prizes. The incident occurred around 12.30am today when the motorcycle they were riding collided with an electricity pole in Prachin Buri province.

The 12 year old older sister, who was driving the motorcycle, succumbed to her injuries, while her two younger siblings were still unconscious. The tragic accident happened after they had attended a National Children’s Day event organised by the Prachin Buri provincial administration.

The event, held until late at night at the King Rama V Monument and the provincial administration’s convention hall, featured performances by children and teenagers from various schools under the provincial administration’s jurisdiction. The main attraction, however, was a lottery-like number drawing for various prizes, including 50 bicycles, five OPPO mobile phones, two televisions, 20 fans, and dolls worth 50,000 baht (US$1,432).

The three sisters had attended the event with their mother but during the wait for the prize draw, the 6 year old middle and 2 year old youngest siblings began to quarrel. Consequently, the eldest sister volunteered to take them home, riding from the event late at night with both sisters on the pillion, reported KhaoSod.

However, the late-night journey ended in tragedy when the motorcycle collided with an electricity pole, leaving all three sisters unconscious. The emergency team was notified and relatives were informed about the incident.

The police are currently investigating the details of the accident.

