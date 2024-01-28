Elderly Saraburi vendor dies in road accident with pickup truck

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred in Saraburi when a 78 year old man was fatally injured after his motorcycle with a sidecar, loaded with fresh chicken parts, was struck by a pickup truck. The collision took place yesterday, January 27, at around 1.57pm in front of the municipal office of Phu Krang subdistrict, Phra Phutthabat district.

The elderly vendor, who was on his way to sell his goods, attempted to turn his vehicle across the road to enter a lane, resulting in a devastating accident. The impact sent him and his motorcycle flying over 10 meters, scattering the fresh chicken parts across the road. The man suffered severe injuries and, despite the immediate response from rescue workers who rushed him to Phra Phutthabat Hospital, he passed away en route. The involved pickup truck sustained front-end damage, reported KhaoSod.

The area’s CCTV footage captured the entire scene, showing the moment of the collision. Police from Phra Phutthabat station is now using this evidence for their investigation. They interrogated the driver of the pickup truck to ascertain the events leading to the accident.

In related news, a fatal collision between a motorbike and an 18-wheel truck took place around 10am in the heart of Chachoengsao City. The incident resulted in one death and serious injuries.

The accident occurred near the city’s central intersection. The deceased, 49 year old Nikom, from Bang Samak sub-district in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao, was found with major facial injuries.

Nearby was a black-red Honda Wave motorbike bearing a registration number from Bangkok. A badly injured man between 45 and 50 years old, who was the rider, was rushed to the Buddha Sothon Hospital by the rescue team.

The other vehicle involved was an 18-wheel white Hino truck, its right front indicator damaged from the impact. The 34 year old driver, Komkrit, was waiting to give his statement to the police.