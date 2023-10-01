Dutch father and son die in truck crash in Nakhon Ratchasima

Picture courtesy of Thairath

A Dutch father and son tragically lost their lives after their pickup truck crashed into a concrete barrier, leading to a loud explosion and the front wheel detaching. This incident happened today, around 10.30am on the Friendship Highway, in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The police officer, Auychai Phromwong, from the Central Forest Police Station in Pak Chong district, was quick to respond to the incident.

Upon arrival at the scene, the authorities found a white MG Extender pickup truck, registration number ขจ967 Udon Thani, lodged into the concrete barrier in the middle of the Friendship Highway between kilometres 41-42.

The front right side of the vehicle was severely damaged and the right front wheel had come off. Initial investigation revealed that the driver and the front passenger, both foreigners, were pronounced dead at the scene, reported KhaoSod.

The deceased driver was identified as 79 years old Frederik Jensen and his son, 49 years old Frederik Dadelijk Jensen was the deceased passenger.

A third passenger, 70 years old Bekker Gerit Jan, sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital. All three men were from the Netherlands and had been living in Udon Thani province for over 20 years. They were returning from a business trip in Bangkok at the time of the accident.

According to Officer Auychai, eyewitnesses speculated that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off course and crash into the roadside concrete barrier.

The impact was so severe that it resulted in a loud explosion, causing the casualties reported. The investigation into this tragic accident is ongoing.

