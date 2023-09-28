Torsak Sukvimol approved as Thailand’s new national police chief

Photo: Bangkok Post.

The Police Commission officially approved the appointment of Deputy National Police Chief General Torsak Sukvimol to the position of national police chief. Torsak will take over from Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who is set to retire on Saturday, September 30.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Police Commission, chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, at the Royal Thai Police (RTP) headquarters.

PM Srettha, who serves as the ex-officio chairman of the Police Commission under the RTP Act, was the one to nominate Torsak for the top police position.

The attendees of the meeting voted in favour of Torsak, casting ten votes to one.

The meeting’s proceedings required both Torsak and Police General Kitrat Phanphet, another contender for the position of police chief, to temporarily exit the meeting room. This allowed the Police Commission members to discuss and consider their qualifications before casting their votes.

There had been speculation that the appointment might be postponed until October due to a problem involving a deputy national police chief, who was also one of the four contenders.

Big Joke controversy

Police General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, whose houses were searched as part of a police investigation into online gambling websites, did not attend the meeting. Big Joke had applied for leave and stated he could not attend because he was a stakeholder.

Torsak, who was fourth in seniority among the contenders, gained recognition for his work in the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

Born in Phetchaburi in 1964, Torsak started his career at Caltex Oil Thailand Co. following his graduation from Thammasat University with a degree in political science. After completing a training course in law, political science, and public administration, he was qualified to serve as a police officer.

Torsak began his police career in 1997 as a deputy inspector at a radio patrol unit under the Patrol and Special Operations Division, also known as the 191 Police. Following his time in the CSD and the Tourist Police Bureau, he served as commander of the Police Royal Guards 904 Division before becoming a deputy chief and finally chief of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), reported Bangkok Post.

The appointment of Torsak as the new national police chief marks an important development in the leadership of the RTP. The transition is expected to happen smoothly, with Torsak taking over the reins from the retiring police chief, Damrongsak, at the end of September.

