Dot Property Thailand Awards 2023 recognizes the developers, projects and agencies supporting the Kingdom’s real estate market recovery

Photo courtesy of DotProperty

The Dot Property Thailand Awards recognized a record 44 winners from across the Kingdom with leading developers AssetWise, Central Pattana Residence and Property Perfect among those to be honored. Celebrations took place at the Park Hyatt Bangkok on August 24 as real estate industry leaders came together to commend the best of the best for another year.

The Thailand real estate market has displayed a strong recovery from the pandemic, particularly in the resorts such as Phuket and also a thriving ultra luxury housing market. This was evident at the eighth annual Dot Property Thailand Awards where the spotlight was placed on winners who are supporting both growth and the evolving needs of home seekers.

“One of the most notable impacts on the overall picture of the market this year has come in the resort locations, where foreign buyer demand brought a surge in luxury villa sales and an increasing amount of new project launches to try to keep pace with this demand.’’ Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Director of Events and International Markets, states. “This year’s Dot Property Thailand Awards winners represent the best of the companies and their projects which are making the most of this increased demand and rising to the heightened expectations from buyers both domestically and internationally’’.

AssetWise is a perfect example of these efforts. New launch condominium projects, such as Modiz Avantgarde and Kave Town Island have demonstrated a mastery of Bangkok’s competitive affordable condominium market. The company launched seven new projects in the first half of this year at almost twelve billion baht value, up forty six percent year on year, with a further five projects in the pipeline to launch before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, AssetWise has announced notable and significant joint ventures with leading local developers in Phuket. Partnerships with Botanica Luxury Phuket and taking part in Rhom Bho Property will see the development of some outstanding new projects on the island, proving AssetWise’s commitment to the luxury leisure residence segment. This outstanding work was celebrated when the firm was presented with the event’s most prestigious honor, Developer of the Year Thailand 2023.

“Winning Developer of the Year 2023 is an achievement we are extremely proud of and reflects not only the vision but the incredible hard work of our dedicated team. This is validation of our mission to elevate new standards of modern living and grow to become the leading name in Thailand property development” Mr Kromchet Vipanpong, Chief Executive Officer at AssetWise, stated. “We take the award as a huge motivation to continue with our passion to deliver outstanding quality homes and community spaces and we thank Dot Property Group for the recognition.”

Property Perfect continued its progress in the ultra luxury housing market. Their project Lake Legend Chaengwattana, a joint venture with Hongkong Land, picked up the award for Best Ultra Luxury Housing Development Bangkok, and the same project was selected by the public as Thailand People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2023. This was the second consecutive year that a luxury housing development has won the People’s Choice Award, reflecting the great strides in features and design within this segment.

Developer of The Year Thailand 2023

Asset Wise

Thailand People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2023

Lake Legend Chaengwattana by Property Perfect and Hongkong Land

Dot Property Thailand Awards 2023 developer winners

Developers from Bangkok, Phuket, Samui, Khao Yai, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin and the Eastern Seaboard were all honored at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022. Botanica Luxury Villas and Anchan Villas are repeat winners from Phuket while the impressive performance of Ornsirin Holding this year saw it named Best Developer Chiang Mai along with an award for its The Astra Sky River project for Best Condominium Interior Design Chiang Mai.

Best Developer Mid Range Housing Design Bangkok – Peace and Living PLC

Best Housing Developer Bangkok – Villa Kunalai Public Company Limited

Best Developer Chiang Mai – Ornsirin Holding PCL

Best Developer Phuket – Anchan Villas

Best Villa Developer Koh Samui – Sawasdee Pool Villa Co., Ltd

Best Breakthrough Developer Phuket – The Ozone Group Phuket Co., Ltd

Best Housing Developer Eastern Seaboard – Pakdeetrakul Real Estate Co., Ltd

Best Developer Villa Architectural Design Phuket – Garden Atlas Development Co.,Ltd

Best Boutique Villa Developer Hua Hin – PNP Real Estate Co., Ltd

Best Luxury Villa Developer Khao Yai – Oxygen Residence Co., Ltd

Best Breakthrough Developer Khao Yai – Real Maker Pool Villa Co., Ltd

Best Innovative Developer Phuket – Elite Manor Co., Ltd

Best Luxury Villa Developer – Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd

Dot Property Thailand Awards 2023 project winners

A number of standout projects were recognized at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2023. One of the most notable winners was Best Luxury Villa New Launch Phuket which was awarded to Pavara Khiri Collection by Pavara Development Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Development Chiang Mai – Baan Nirati Chiang Mai by Central Pattana Residence Co., Ltd

Best Lifestyle Condominium Chiang Mai – Hyparc Residence Hangdong by Hylife Developments Co., Ltd

Best Ultra Luxury Villa Development Koh Samui – Kunkhao Tara by Domo Development Co., Ltd

Best Villa Development Cha Am – The Cielo Haus Cha-Am Beach by The Cielo Haus Co., Ltd

Best Beachfront Condominium Eastern Seaboard – Copacabana Beach Jomtien by Copacabana Jomtien Co., Ltd

Best Ultra Luxury Housing Development Bangkok – Lake Legend Chaengwattana by Hongkong Land and Property Perfect PCL

Best Lifestyle Recreation Development Phuket – Sea Heaven Phuket Nai Thon by Bestart Heaven Co., Ltd

Best Affordable Housing Phuket – The Asset Phuket by Asset Pearl Co., Ltd

Best Luxury Villa New Launch Phuket – Pavara Khiri Collection by Pavara Development Co., Ltd

Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket – Walai Layan Villas by Miracle Phuket Co., Ltd

Best Super Luxury Boutique Villa Development Phuket – Avana Luxury Villa by Avana Luxury Villa Co., Ltd

Best Wellness Residential Development Phuket – QAV Life and Residence by RD Property Development Co.,Ltd

Dot Property Thailand Awards 2023 design winners

Design plays an important role in day-to-day living. Winners in these categories showed unmatched attention to detail and a willingness to think differently.

Best Ultra Luxury Housing Development Architectural Design Phuket – The Laytin Villa by Karn Dee Pattana Co., Ltd

Best Luxury Villa Architectural Design Phuket – Pavara Khiri Collection by Pavara Development Co., Ltd

Best Pool Villa Boutique Design Phuket – Maison Sky Villas by Maison Property Phuket Co., Ltd

Best Landscape Architectural Design Phuket – Garden Atlas Bayview Makham Bay by Garden Atlas Development Co.,Ltd

Best Luxury Villa Interior Design Phuket – Pavara Khiri Collection by Pavara Development Co., Ltd

Best Residential Lifestyle Design Bangkok – Cherea Vicinity Ratchaphruek – Jetsadabodin by Peace and Living PLC

Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design Bangkok – Silverlake Vind by Everland Public Company Limited

Best Beach Villa Architectural Design Cha Am – Casa Contento x Contenta by Casa Moderna Co., Ltd

Best Ultra Luxury Villa Architectural Design Koh Samui – Keeree Tara by Domo Development Co., Ltd

Best Villa Architectural Design Khao Yai – Casa Vacanza Khaoyai by KPN Residence Co., Ltd

Best Condominium Interior Design Chiang Mai – The Astra Sky River by Ornsirin Holding PCL

Best Luxury Villa Development Hua Hin – La Felice Villa Hua Hin by PNP Real Estate Co., Ltd

Best Luxury Villa Development Khao Yai – Oxygen Grand Hills Khao Yai by Oxygen Residence Co., Ltd

Special Recognition Awards for Luxury Design

Anchan Villas

Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2023

Real estate agencies continue to be a vital link between property buyers and sellers while also providing other indispensable services that support a vibrant property sector. Celebrating their work is another aspect that makes the Dot Property Thailand Awards unique. Two agencies were recognised for their outstanding customer reference and using data from the Dot Property Group network in relation to enquiry volume, response times and closing rates.

Skyluke Property 88 Co., Ltd

The Best Property Agent Co., Ltd

Festivities were held at the prestigious Park Hyatt Bangkok. More than 350 of the real estate industry’s best and brightest were in attendance this year.

The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2023 would like to thank Savills Thailand and their CEO Mr Robert Collins for serving as official Awards Consultants for another year. A special mention also goes to official venue partner Park Hyatt Bangkok and VIP Transportation provider Mercedes-Benz Primus Autohaus for their continued support.

Follow us on :













The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards are scheduled for December in Bangkok. For more details on how you can take part, please email event@dotpropertygroup.com

Press Release