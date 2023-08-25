Pheu Thai leadership welcomed by tourism operators

Photo courtesy of Apichart Jinakul, Bangkok Post

The Pheu Thai political party’s potential leadership of the Tourism and Sports Ministry has been warmly welcomed by tourism operators. This development arises from growing speculation around the formation of the new cabinet. Numerous news outlets suggest that the ministry might transition from the Bhumjaithai Party to Pheu Thai.

Adith Chairattananon, the honorary secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, voiced optimism over this potential change. He believes that if the Pheu Thai party assumes control, it would lead to positive outcomes for the industry, particularly in terms of budget allocation and policy integration with other economic ministries. He also expressed hope for innovative ideas to invigorate the industry.

Pheu Thai’s commitment to resolving visa application issues for Chinese tour groups and the introduction of visa fee waivers for foreign tourists were highlighted by Adith. He suggested that the implementation of these measures would be more likely if Pheu Thai also headed the Foreign Affairs Ministry, as predicted.

The government’s focus, according to Adith, should be on developing infrastructure in second-tier tourism cities, rather than investing in new airports in Chiang Mai and Phuket, as proposed by newly appointed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Suksit Suvunditkul, President of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), expressed concerns about Pheu Thai’s minimum wage policy, which could potentially impact hotels with three stars and below. He urged the new government to prioritise reducing operational costs and other living expenses, such as electricity fees and food products reported Bangkok Post.

Should Pheu Thai also target the Transport Ministry, Suksit has urged them to address several issues in Phuket, including taxi scams, restrictions on ride-hailing app drivers at the airport, and the need for a more extensive public transport network.

As the Pheu Thai Party has previously demonstrated its capability to develop economic policies, the industry waits with bated breath to see how much the new government can drive the economy.

