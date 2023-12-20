Thai wage committee upholds 2.37% minimum wage increase

PHOTO: via @jcomp FROM: freepik

Yesterday, a senior government official announced that the tripartite wage committee has decided to uphold their previously agreed-upon plan to increase the average daily minimum wage by 2.37%. The committee, consisting of representatives from the government, employers, and employees, has agreed to uplift the pay threshold range to 330 to 370 baht, starting in January. This was confirmed by Pairoj Chotikasathien, the Permanent Secretary of Labour.

The Prime Minister’s Pheu Thai Party had previously pledged to elevate the wage threshold to 400 baht. The Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, has expressed his disappointment at the planned increase, criticising it as inadequate. Consequently, the committee has been requested to reconsider its decision. However, after Wednesday morning’s meeting

The committee’s chairman, Pairoj, stated…

“The committee had unanimously agreed to uphold its decision from December 8.”

When questioned about a statement from the Labour Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who argued that the new wage rate calculation was unfair as it incorporated economic growth from 2020 and 2021—a period marked by the Covid-19 pandemic—Pairoj stated that the committee had agreed to consider adjusting the wage formula. This proposed adjustment would be applied over the next six years.

Pairoj confirmed that on January 17, he would sign an order to appoint a sub-panel responsible for adjusting the wage formula, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













In related news, The Ministry of Public Health dismissed the cancellation of New Year celebrations in Thailand due to the purported spread of a new COVID variant, XBC, as fake news. No unusual outbreaks or dangerous variants have been reported.

Many netizens shared the messages, causing many people to panic about another outbreak and some to worry about their businesses during the high season at the end of the year. The post included statistical and random studies that were supposedly published by Chulalongkorn University to make the information reliable. To get more information about it, click HERE!