Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilogrammes of meth inside | Thaiger

Drugs
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilogrammes of meth inside
A man who bought a truck from a Bangkok auction site got a hefty suprise after finding 20 kilogrammes of crystal meth in a secret compartment when he went to install a new audio system. He says the drugs were bundled in gold wrapping when he discovered them. He says he immediately returned the truck to the auction in the Bang Na district of Bangkok.
The auction company informed police and investigators, who then arrived at the auction to investigate the owner’s discovery. They say they found the 20 packs of meth, with each weighing 1 kilogramme each. Police say they were hidden in a secret compartment of the Isuzu D-Max pickup.
After investigating the truck, police found it had been involved in a drug seisure in Satun back in 2018. The drug smugglers had parked the vehicle at a palm oil plantation in tambon Nikhom Pattana of Manang district in the southern province before leaving it there. When police arrived, they found 280 kilogrammes of crystal meth inside the vehicle. Authorities say the drugs were most probably being transported to Malaysia.
The officers took the truck back to Thanachart Bank, who owned the vehicle. The bank later took the truck to the Bang Na auction to put it up for sale. It sold for a bid of 200,000 baht. But police must have missed the remaining amount of meth as the new owner ended up making the discovery.
Police say the seized drugs will be given to Manag district police in Satun for further investigations as they are thought to be from the first batch that was discovered previously. There is no word yet on who is being held responsible as there is no information as to who the original drug smugglers were, or if they were charged with a drug crime.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market opening weekdays
Chatuchak weekend market, known locally as JJ, is scheduled to open 6 days a week from next month in an effort to make up for losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. The iconic market in Bangkok saw a sharp decline in even local Thai customers after the economic slump caused by borders closing during the pandemic.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that over the past year Chatuchak lost almost half of its Thai customers. Bangkok’s governor has assigned the BMA’s committee that manages markets the project of supporting and promoting the more than 10,000 businesses that sell in the popular market.
The committee decided that the sellers can now run 6 days a week, daily except Mondays.
“Operating with only one day off will allow a necessary weekly cleaning and gutters dredging. The market will run Tuesday to Thursday until 6 pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 10 pm.”
Along with the extended operating hours, Chatuchak market is getting a make-over. All illegally built stalls in the areas along the gutters have already been demolished, with plans to clear out more stalls along the perimeter fences. Each of the 31 zones in the market will nominate a representative for the vendors in that zone to share their suggestions and opinions to the BMA on important issues. Also, after vendors far in the market’s interior complained, events will be held around the Clock Tower, allowing and encouraging customers to walk deeper and see more stalls.
The area is becoming a new hub for transportation in just to the north of the centre of the city, with the soon-to-open BTS link to Don Mueang International Airport about to open, and the MRT and BTS lines intersecting near the market.
Started in 1942, Chatuchak market has grown to be the largest and most diverse weekend market in the world. But the border closures and restrictions hit the market hard, suffering its worst situation in 50 years, and at one point was even accused of being the source of the Coronavirus. In January the BMA cut rents at all 10 markets it operates, including Chatuchak, in hopes of keeping the vendors afloat during the pandemic.
The BMA hopes this renovation and expanded operation hours will revitalise the market and calls for cooperation from all vendors.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Bangkok’s famous “Airplane Graveyard” caught fire yesterday evening. Firefighters believe blaze first started in dry grass nearby before spreading to one of the decommissioned planes. People living nearby reported thick black smoke and strong chemical smells coming from the junkyard, which is home to an abandoned Boeing 747 plane and 2 McDonnell Dougless MD-82 aircraft.
Fire crews were called at 9 pm and brought the fire under control around 10:15 pm. The Hua Mark Fire and Rescue station said the flames weren’t very dangerous, as they weren’t near any buildings and were contained within 100 square metres. But the noxious chemical smells coming from the burning jet were concerning.
The source cause of the fire is under investigation and has not been determined yet. This relatively small fire, compared to recent fires in Chiang Mai but affects one of Bangkok’s most popular alternative tourist attractions.
The Airplane Graveyard is a famous wasteland in a field in Bangkok that became popular with adventurous tourists and creative photographers. The Airplane Graveyard is list as one of the unusual abandoned places in the world on TripAdvisor lists.
The 3 abandon planes, now in graffiti-covered states of decay, are featured on many blogs for urban exploration. It started when the nose of a 747 was dumped in an empty field off of Ramkhamhaeng Road in 2010.
In 2014, 2 McDonnell Dougless planes that belonged to One-Two-Go Airlines were dumped there too. The model was involved in a fatal crash in 2007 at Phuket International Airport. The company was banned in the European Union in 2009 and 2010 over safety worries before reforming as Orient Thai Airlines with a new fleet of airplanes.
In 2015 a full 747 was added to the Airplane Graveyard, and crafty homeless people made the fuselages into makeshift housing. Some and even charge tourists admission of between 200 and 800 baht to photograph and explore the area’s broken planes.
SOURCE: Stuff.co.nz
Protests
Bangkok police vow to press charges against activists from Wednesday rally
Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya Tavichai, says 11 activists who addressed participants at a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday will be charged. He says his officers have already identified 10 of the protest leaders and also plan to charge other participants who used loudspeakers or held up banners with insulting messages about the monarchy. Piya adds that any media outlet that broadcast such messages will also be prosecuted.
“Teams of police recorded pictures and voices and people will be summoned to acknowledge charges.”
According to the Bangkok Post, Sonthiya Sawasdee, adviser to the House Committee on law, justice and human rights, is calling for action to be taken against those who gave speeches and spoke offensively about the monarchy, as well as against a TV station that broadcast the speeches without censoring the content.
On Wednesday evening, thousands of protesters gathered at Ratchaprasong intersection in the capital, calling for Thailand’s lèse majesté law to be abolished, for those charged under the law and with other offences to be released, and for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
One prominent leader from the pro-democracy Ratsadon group is urging more people to join the fight. Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, is currently being held at the Central Women’s prison. Her older sister posted a message to Panusaya’s Facebook page on her behalf, in which the activist acknowledges protester numbers are dwindling and calls for more support.
“The situation now isn’t good at all as we have been put in jail. More of our friends might be detained in prison if they are denied bail. If everyone isn’t coming out on the streets no matter whether it is fear or complacency that deters you, it could be someone close to you who will walk into prison (as a detained suspect) next time. Democracy will have to continue now and forever, although the people (protesters) may be gone (during this fight). If you miss us and want us to walk free from prison and don’t want anyone else to come in again, ask your parents and families to join hands and fight for us.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
