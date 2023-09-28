Thai university student arrested over illicit child content trade on Line platform

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) forwarded a case involving a well-known university student who administered a covert group sharing explicit child content. The individual circulated the illicit material and advertised it for sale to minors under 18 years of age on the Line platform, with prices ranging from 150 to 500 baht (US$4 to US$14). This information was revealed today.

The DSI’s Technology and Information Case Department initiated the proceedings yesterday. The defendant in question had been found in possession of explicit child material, which was then advertised for sale on the Line platform.

This case follows an incident on August 14, where the Child Sexual Exploitation Crime Center (CSECC), led by Yotsan Rungsrangamsiri, Deputy Director of the Technology and Information Case Department, raided and arrested a 19 year old Thai male student from a university in Pathum Thani.

He was found to be in possession of a vast amount of explicit child content, no less than 5,000 files, showing children in school uniforms from primary to secondary level, all disseminated on the Line platform, reported KhaoSod.

The DSI charged him with possessing explicit child content for his own or others’ sexual gratification, for commercial purposes, or distribution.

Prison sentence

This crime, under the Thai Penal Code, Articles 287/1 and 287/2, and the Computer Crime Act, B.E. 2550 (2007), is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 3-10 years, or a fine of 60,000 to 200,000 baht. The platform in question had a significant number of users and a large amount of money circulating within it.

Further investigations by the DSI revealed a number of links to other individuals who also possessed explicit child content for their own or others’ sexual gratification.

The DSI is continuing to extend its investigations. The public is warned that the possession of explicit child content for one’s own or others’ sexual gratification is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5-7 years or a fine of up to 140,000 baht.

If the possession is for commercial purposes or for distribution, the punishment is 3-10 years of imprisonment or a fine of 60,000-200,000 baht under the Thai Penal Code, Articles 287/1 and 287/2.

The DSI urges anyone with information or evidence related to child sexual exploitation or the distribution of explicit child content to report it to the relevant authorities for further action. Reports can be made via the DSI’s website www.dsi.go.th or through the DSI’s hotline, 1202, which is a free nationwide service.

