Field of fire: Suspected drug dealer’s clash ends in fatal shot in northern Thailand

Picture courtesy of SuperSafetyThailand

A suspected drug dealer was fatally shot after a gunfight in a secluded rice field in the Amnat Charoen Province, Thailand. Having previously fled law enforcement, the 36 year old man was discovered in his hideout yesterday.

A local police officer, Natthawut Kampan, and his team from the Hua Taphan Police Station received a tip about a wanted criminal hiding in a Kud Sauy village rice field. Following this, officials were dispatched to the mentioned location. They encountered Pairoj’s lifeless body, who for the past month had been hiding at number 44, Kud Sauy village. His abode was used as a charcoal-making facility.

Examination of the scene revealed a number of incriminating items. Nearby Pairoj’s body, a pistol and a fragmentation bomb were seized. A round of 9mm shells was also found close to him. Inside his accommodation, authorities recovered a cache of 400 methamphetamine pills, along with a substantial number of bullets, and drug paraphernalia, reported KhaoSod.

Revelations from a provincial police officer at Amnat Charoen explained that Pairoj had been a notorious drug distributor who remained on the province’s watchlist. He had an active warrant for his arrest and had previously evaded capture, creating difficulty for the authorities. However, he was eventually apprehended and taken to court, after which he secured a bail release. He proceeded to abscond until information led police to his hideout at the said location.

It was here that officials surrounded him, prompting Pairoj to declare that he would rather fight to the death than surrender. He managed to evade officers by slipping out of the shelter through an opening under the bamboo floor, even as the officials launched tear gas canisters into the hideout. Pairoj then let off shots at the law enforcement officers, who returned fire in self-defence. This clash led to Pairoj’s fatal injury as he attempted to escape into the rice fields.

The owner of the property, 79 year old Ranad Phantanam disclosed that Pairoj was a relative of his grandson. He allowed Pairoj to stay at his place but claimed the man kept to himself and his grandson. He was typically only present during the day and would disappear at night.

Relatives of Pairoj have since claimed his body for a religious ceremony, as he had been a follower of Islam.