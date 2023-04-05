‘He survived the Boxing Day tsunami’: Family grieves for Australian resort owner killed on his birthday in Krabi

UPDATE

The Australian man who was tragically stabbed to death at the resort he owned in Krabi, southern Thailand, on his 57th birthday has been identified as Peter Heppell from Perth.

The fatal attack happened on Sunday at Heppell’s resort in Khao Thong district, Melina’s Monkey House and Whale Bar, which he named after his daughter Melina who was swept away from his arms during the Boxing Day Tsunami of 2004 when she was just six months old.

Karen, Heppell’s sister, told NewsAu…

“He survived motorbike accidents and miraculously the Boxing Day tsunami… Peter loved his daughter Aly, the ocean, beer, footy and Thailand… The family is so grateful that we were able to spend time with him recently. Now reunited with baby Melina. Our hearts are breaking.”

Heppell’s life was “taken suddenly and violently,” said his sister, adding that the family was “devastated.”

Friends and family are posting their condolences online for their tragic loss, describing Heppell as “larger than life.”

The Perth dad was a former player of North Beach Football Club, helping them to win the 1990 premiership. The club shared a tribute on social media, describing Heppell as a “character on and off the field.”

“I remember Peter as an electrifying wingman who always had a smile on his face or was laughing,” said one of Heppell’s football mates in the comments.

Thai police detained a 24 year old Thai man in Songkhla province, identified only as Phirachat, who confessed to murdering Heppell, police say. He was charged with murder at Ao Nang Police Station.

Ao Nang police say that the suspect won’t yet reveal the details of the crime but believe the stabbing arose from a pay dispute. Phirachat was allegedly displeased with the amount of money his wife was given when she was dismissed from her position at Heppell’s resort, reports Sanook.

ORIGINAL STORY: Australian resort owner stabbed to death in Krabi, Thailand

An Australian man was stabbed to death at his resort in Krabi province, southern Thailand, on Sunday. The Thai husband of one of the victim’s former employees has confessed to the crime, police say.

On Saturday evening, officers at Ao Nang Police Station were informed by staff at Krabi Hospital that a foreigner was stabbed to death at a resort in Khao Thong district, reports Sanook.

Officers followed a path of blood spatters from the scene of the crime for about 50 metres to find a discarded, bloody foot-long knife, which they confiscated as evidence.

Staff at the resort testified that the incident happened during their lunch break around midday and no staff members were around to see the fatal stabbing, but some customers witnessed the crime.

