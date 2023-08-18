Deceitful customer exposed: CCTV reveals scheme to gain free meals in Chinese restaurant

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A bizarre incident emerged in a Chinese restaurant where a customer falsely accused an eatery of poor hygiene in Taizhou, China. The claim involved a hair in the food but the Chinese restaurant CCTV revealed a different story. The customer placed her own hair in the dish, trying to blame the restaurant.

This patron ordered a few dishes like others in the restaurant but then complained about finding some hair on one food plate. She accused the restaurant of being unsanitary.

The Chinese restaurant owner promptly apologized and offered a replacement meal when faced with the complaint. Despite this, the woman remained unhappy and again claimed to find hair in her food. To mend the situation, the owner provided her with a free meal for the day.

Things seemed resolved, yet the next day, reviewing CCTV footage revealed a surprising truth. The woman intentionally placed what seemed like a hair into her meal and mixed it. This tactic aimed not only to criticise but also to secure a free meal. Additionally, the Chinese restaurant owner confirmed that all kitchen chefs were male, ruling out the possibility of the hair resembling hers.

Follow us on :













In the end, the Chinese restaurant owner decided to file a police report. The local law enforcement, on acute inspection of the recorded footage, confirmed the woman had been employing this underhand scheme at various restaurants to get a free meal and, in some cases, even compensation. An investigation is currently underway by the Taizhou police.

Online observers in China vehemently criticised the woman’s actions. Most netizens agreed that her behaviour in the Chinese restaurant was not just selfish and deceptive but also affected the livelihoods of innocent people. It wasn’t simply an immoral act reflecting a lack of honesty but also constituted illegal activity that should be appropriately punished.