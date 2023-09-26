Stoned students: Cannabis-laced muffins ‘bake’ trouble in South African school

Cannabis-laced muffins sparked the mass hospitalisation of pupils in South Africa which sparked public concern. The incident occurred at Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, a city in northern South Africa.

The initial investigation identified that the muffins, which were consumed by nearly 100 students aged between 5 and 13 years, were tainted with cannabis, locally known as Dagga.

The students, experienced symptoms of nausea, stomach pain, and hallucinations. The severity of some cases led to unconsciousness. Teachers, noticing strange behaviour among the children, called the emergency services. An ambulance was called to the scene, and the affected students were eventually transported to several hospitals for treatment.

Steve Mabona, a spokesperson for the Gauteng Education Office, reported that almost 90 students ate the cannabis-laced muffins

“It is suspected that the muffins were contaminated with cannabis from a vendor. All 90 affected students received emergency treatment at school before they were all taken to various hospitals later to receive treatment for their illness.”

The incident caused significant concern among parents, many of whom rushed to the school worried about their children’s safety. In the meantime, the police were able to identify two roadside vendors and are currently investigating the matter.

Examinations of the remaining food confirmed that it was cannabis, laced muffins known locally as dagga. This incident underscores the need for stringent checks and measures to ensure the safety of food sold to students.

In related news, Singapore ignored pleas from the United Nations and executed a man this morning found guilty of conspiring to traffic 1 kilogramme of cannabis. A 46 year old man named Tangaraju Suppiah was hanged at Changi Prison in eastern Singapore, the Singapore Prison Service reported.

His family received his body and a death certificate at the prison. Tangaraju was sentenced to death in 2018 for “abetting the trafficking of more than 1kg of cannabis from Malaysia to Singapore in 2015. Read more about the story HERE

