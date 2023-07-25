Exploring the world of ethical hacking

Ethical hacking is the practice of using hacking techniques to test the security of a computer system or network. Ethical hackers, also known as white hat hackers, are hired by organisations to find and fix security vulnerabilities before malicious hackers can exploit them. In its article, CyberGhost talked about ethical hackers and the need for more professional and ethical hackers in various industries.

Ethical hacking is growing rapidly as the threat of cybercrime continues to increase. In 2021, the global cost of cybercrime was estimated to be $6 trillion. This is expected to grow to $10.5 trillion by 2025. In its research, CyberGhost estimates that one hacker attack happens every 39 seconds, where hackers could steal 75 records every second. As it stands, the amount of cybercrime that can happen is currently outpacing the defence capabilities of most companies.

The pros and cons of ethical hacking

There are many benefits to becoming an ethical hacker. First, it can be a very lucrative career, considering that it’s not easy to find qualified candidates. As such, ethical hackers can earn anywhere from six-figure salaries or more.

And, with technological advances in AI, the demand for their skills will only grow. Second, ethical hacking can be a challenging yet rewarding career. It requires a deep understanding of computer security, as well as the ability to think like a hacker. Third, ethical hacking can be a lot of fun. It is a great way to use your skills to help protect people and organizations from harm.

Of course, there are also some challenges to becoming an ethical hacker. First, it requires a lot of training and education. Many ethical hacking certifications are available, each requiring a certain level of knowledge and experience. Second, ethical hacking can be a stressful career. You will be responsible for finding and fixing security vulnerabilities, which can be time-consuming and difficult. Third, ethical hacking can be dangerous. You could accidentally damage a system or nentwork if you are ot careful.

Skills needed by ethical hackers

In general, these are some skills that ethical hackers need in their jobs:

Technical skills: Ethical hackers need to have a strong understanding of computer systems and networks. They should be familiar with different operating systems, programming languages, and networking protocols. They should also be able to use a variety of hacking tools and techniques.

Problem-solving skills: Ethical hackers need to be able to think critically and creatively. They should be able to identify security vulnerabilities and develop solutions to fix them. They should also be able to think outside the box and come up with new hacking techniques.

Communication skills: Ethical hackers need to be able to communicate their findings to technical and non-technical audiences. They should be able to write clear and concise reports, and they should be able to give presentations to stakeholders.

Research skills: Ethical hackers need to be able to stay up-to-date on the latest security threats. They should be able to research new hacking techniques and vulnerabilities. They should also be able to identify and track emerging cyber threats.

Real-life examples of ethical hacking

In 2021, Security Magazine revealed that ethical hackers had prevented approximately 27 billion dollars in damages in the medical sector following the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical and personal information are some of the most expensive data available. Besides medical information, company and employee data is also extremely valuable, considering many companies operate remotely.

In the same report, Security Magazine also highlighted how 71 percent of ethical hackers reported that they earn more than ever because most companies are located remotely, giving them more job opportunities.

Ethical hacker job prospects in Thailand

The job prospects for ethical hackers in Thailand are generally very good. The country is a major hub for the tech industry, and there is a growing demand for security professionals. However, security jobs are not just in the IT industries. A quick search in job portals reveals that the hospitality, travel, and recruitment industries all require cybersecurity experts who can help head up security efforts in various departments.

Ethical hackers with the right skills can command high salaries, and there are many opportunities for advancement.

If you are interested in a career in ethical hacking, there are a few things you can do to prepare. First, you should get the necessary training and education. Many ethical hacking certifications are available; each one will help you develop the skills you need for a successful career. Second, you should start networking with other ethical hackers. This will help you to learn about job opportunities and to get your foot in the door. Finally, you should keep up-to-date on the latest security threats. This will help you to stay ahead of the curve and to protect your clients from harm.

What ethical hackers need to do to stay relevant

The field of ethical hacking is constantly evolving as new hacking techniques, and vulnerabilities are continually being discovered. Ethical hackers need to keep up with the latest trends and technologies to stay relevant. Here are a few things that ethical hackers can do to stay relevant:

Attend conferences and training: Many conferences and trainings are available to help ethical hackers stay up-to-date on the latest security threats and hacking techniques. These events can also provide opportunities to network with other ethical hackers and learn from their experiences.

Read security blogs and articles: Many security blogs and articles can provide ethical hackers with insights into the latest security threats and vulnerabilities. Reading these resources can help ethical hackers stay ahead of the curve and identify new areas of security that need to be addressed.

Get certified: Many ethical hacking certifications are available that can demonstrate an ethical hacker’s skills and knowledge. Certification can help ethical hackers improve their job prospects and demonstrate their value to potential employers.

Contribute to open source security projects: There are many open source security projects that ethical hackers can contribute to. This can help ethical hackers stay up-to-date on the latest security threats and vulnerabilities and gain experience in real-world security projects.

Develop new hacking techniques: Ethical hackers can stay relevant by developing new hacking techniques and tools. This can help them identify new security vulnerabilities and find new ways to exploit them.

Stay up-to-date on the latest technologies: Ethical hackers need to stay up-to-date on the latest technologies, as malicious hackers can use these technologies to exploit vulnerabilities. This includes new operating systems, programming languages, and networking protocols.

Ethical hackers can stay relevant in a constantly evolving field by following these tips. They can use their skills to help protect people and organizations from cybercrime and earn a high salary doing something they enjoy.

Ethical hacking is a growing field with many opportunities for skilled professionals. If you are interested in a career in ethical hacking, there are a few things you can do to prepare. First, you should get the necessary training and education. Second, you should start networking with other ethical hackers. Finally, you should keep up-to-date on the latest security threats.

With the right skills and experience, you can have a successful career in ethical hacking. You can help protect people and organizations from cybercrime and earn a comfortable salary doing something you enjoy.

