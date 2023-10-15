5 Cities to visit in Thailand this year

Thailand is definitely iconic for its tropical islands, drawing visitors worldwide to its beautiful scenery. From limestone cliffs jutting out of crystal clear blue waters, island hopping is surely just a plane trip away. Regardless of what your itinerary includes, this magical country has the best sightseeing adventures for even the most seasoned travellers. top cities Thailand

Many of Thailand’s cities feature sights that are not known yet to the bulk of tourists. As some clearly follow schedules that are quite popular, going off the beaten path is sure to surprise wanderers. Regardless of your travel plans in the Kingdom, the cities below offer some of the best sights to see in the country. From amazing national parks to ethical elephant sanctuaries, these top 5 cities offer unique experiences for anyone wishing to see a different side of Thailand.

5 top cities to visit in Thailand

1. Khanom

Located on the Southeastern coast of Thailand, Khanom is the definition of an unspoiled gem. As travellers usually go past this amazing piece of land, onward to Phuket or the Gulf Islands, missing this natural beauty is something most don’t think twice about. But here, you can find incredible beaches, untouched by the hoards of tourists, as well as the opportunity to see rare, pink dolphins.

Furthermore, Khanom features rubber trees, fruit farms and green-golden rice fields that provide some serious photo ops. The Ban Tha Sathon Hot Springs is definitely one outing that can be had, providing a relaxing respite from the hot weather.

2. Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai is considered the capital of Thailand’s northern region and it, indeed, lives up to its name. Known for its scenic landscape of misty mountains and amazing forests, this is definitely the place for nature lovers. Shoppers can find a variety of handmade goods from the region’s hill tribes and Thai silk. Those wanting to experience the nightlife won’t be disappointed as Chiang Mai definitely becomes quite bustling after dark.

But for those looking for an ancient meets modern type of backdrop, this is the place to see it. As Chiang Mai once was the capital of the ancient Lanna Kingdom, here you will see modern buildings next to beautiful, ancient temples. The contrast between the architectures is definitely something to see. The northern Thai city clearly has something for everyone to enjoy and its rich, cultural history is apparent wherever you go.

3. Krabi Town

Krabi Town is definitely one place to visit if you want to get a feel of the local culture. Known as a laid back and relaxing place to enjoy lunch or shop, this town is not worried about attracting tourists. The town is the main commercial and transit point for the province with fishing boats and river taxis ferrying travellers to the surrounding islands.

But, for those wanting to experience Thai culture, hanging out in Krabi Town is sure to be rewarding. As many tourists try to hurry through to get to their end destinations of such big-name islands, the town is mostly overlooked. However, just taking a walk around will let you see how locals live. Furthermore, it is easy to see how such a town has remained void of mass tourism as its very existence is to perform behind the scenes to make sure the rest of the province is running smoothly.

4. Bangkok

Thailand’s capital is clearly the centre of it all as the city offers fascinating adventures for any type of traveller. Featuring the epic Grand Palace, and many beautiful surrounding temples, those wanting to learn about Thai history are definitely in the right spot. Furthermore, Bangkok’s food selection is some of the tastiest in the world. From Pad Thai to mango sticky rice, visitors can try true Thai cuisine at its finest.

Shoppers will surely be impressed with the city’s selection of high-end mega malls to indoor bazaars. Additionally, kids will feel welcome as most malls feature entire floors of kid-friendly arcades and activities. Taking in the scenery with a boat cruise along the Chao Phraya River is a must as the lit-up skyline is breathtaking. Finally, for those wanting to take home souvenirs, don’t forget to visit Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the largest markets in the world.

5. Phuket Town

Visitors to Phuket Town can enjoy a bit of relaxation as they sip on a cappuccino outside while taking in the scenery. Featuring many Sino-Portuguese style buildings, the town also offers traditional Thai temples to visit as well as Chinese shrines. Here, is definitely a place to see a fusion of cultures in an exciting display of history. Thalang Road is the centre of the town, providing a jumping-off point for many embarking on sightseeing.

Thalang Road features a Sunday walking street, while Ranong Road features the Phuket city market. Krabi Road offers the Thai Hua Museum for those wanting a bit of cultural history. Yaowarat Road houses the Endless Summer Mansion, which is a sight you don’t want to miss. Phuket Town is definitely a place for art and architectural lovers as the mixture of decor is truly magnificent.

Visiting these top cities in Thailand will surely make anyone’s trip more memorable. As Bangkok offers the most sightseeing and tourist-laden areas, travellers can definitely venture off to more remote areas such as Krabi Town. Here, visitors can experience the local way of life, while using it as a springboard to explore nearby islands. top cities Thailand

