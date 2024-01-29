Music festivals in Thailand to look forward to in 2024 (so far)

PHOTO: UnKonscious Festival via Official Website

2023 marked a significant comeback for music festivals in Thailand after a long pandemic-induced hiatus. And the enthusiasm continues into 2024! This year, music festivals are becoming a year-round affair, with numerous events lined up throughout the calendar.

But of course, with so much happening, staying updated on venues, dates, and performers can be a task. That’s why we’ve compiled all the music festivals in Thailand to look forward to this year, below.

Upcoming music festivals in Thailand in 2024 (so far)

UnKonscious

When: 30 January – 4 February 2024 (Main event: 1 – 2 February 2024)

Where: Alexa Beach Club, Pattaya (Main Event)

Dubbed the biggest trance event in Asia, UnKonscious is a must-attend for anyone looking to groove all night to the electrifying beats of top trance DJs from around the globe. This year, the festival will be hitting two cities in Thailand: Chonburi and Bangkok. With a diverse array of events spanning six days, from a boat party at Tappia Cafe in Pattaya to an after-party at Eden Club in Bangkok, there’s something for everyone.

The highlight of the music festival all will be the two-day main event at Alexa Beach Club in Na Jomtien, Pattaya on 1 and 2 February. Whether you’re up for the full six-day experience or just one day of revelry, rest assured that you’re in for a blast no matter what you choose.

Mystic Valley Festival

When: 2 – 4 February 2024

Where: Mountain Creek Golf Resort and Residences, Khao Yai

Music, nature, and technology come together at Mystic Valley Festival. Themed “Enchanted Forest,” the 2024 edition invites you to lose yourself in the enchanting beauty of Khao Yai while dancing to electronic beats. Over 180 artists will grace 10 stages throughout the 3-day, 3-night event. Each stage is dedicated to a different electronic music genre, from techno and trance to trap and hardstyle.

To immerse yourself fully in the festival, you can select from a variety of caravan and camping space packages available. In addition to the phenomenal music lineup, you’ll also have the opportunity to indulge in delectable food and take part in an array of activities such as yoga, breathwork, and soundbath.

Pelupo Festival

When: 1 – 2 March 2024

Where: The Fields, Siam Country Club, Pattaya

Pelupo Festival debuted last year and blew everyone away with acts like Phoenix, Men I Trust, Kings of Convenience, Summer Salt, and more, making it one of the most anticipated music festivals for indie music fans in Thailand.

This year, the 2-day festival is bringing you Aussie electronic pop band Parcels and US singer-songwriter Jack Johnson as the headliners. They’ve also just announced their full lineup, including Dirty Loops, Cosmo’s Midnight, The Walters, Marc Rebillet, and Explosions in the Sky, among others.

Subculture

When: 1 – 3 March 2024 (Main event: 2 March 2024)

Where: Show DC Hall Bravo BKK Mall, Bangkok (Main Event)

Trance music fans in Thailand are in for a treat this year with numerous music festivals on schedule. One of the highlights is Subculture, set for Saturday, 2 March 2024. This festival will feature performances by renowned international trance artists such as Alan Morris and John O’Callaghan.

Before the main event, don’t miss the Subculture Boat Party on 1 March 2024, where you can groove to top trance DJs while cruising along the beautiful Chao Phraya River. And if that’s not enough, mark your calendars for the Subculture Helipad Party on 3 March 2023. It’s a rooftop dance party under the city lights and starry sky.

Siam Songkran Music Festival

When: 12 – 15 April 2024

Where: RCA Central Park, Bangkok

Celebrate Songkran with legendary EDM artists like Martin Garrix and Tiësto this year at Siam Songkran Music Festival 2024: The Celestial Odyssey. The lineup also features amazing artists such as 22Bullets, Cat Dealers, MaRLo, and Vini Vici, with more surprises in store. This year’s festival promises a unique experience of dancing in the water to live music, along with a chance to savor delicious Thai cuisine and immerse yourself in captivating art.

S2O – Songkran Music Festival

When: 13 – 15 AQpril 2024

Where: Liva Park (Rama 9), Bangkok

Looking for the wettest party in the world this Songkran? Then clear your schedule for S2O Songkran Music Festival Thailand. With an electrifying lineup featuring heavy-hitters in the dance music scene like illenium, The Chainsmokers, and Armin van Buuren, there’s no doubt that this will be the hottest ticket in town. You’ll get to dance while to music while being sprayed with water cannons and surrounded by an endless sea of party-goers.

Summer Sonic Bangkok

When: 24 – 25 August 2024

Where: Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani

Guess what? This year, Bangkok will host its very first Summer Sonic festival! The festival will span two days and will be held at the Impact Arena Exhibition and Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani, just a week after the main events in Tokyo and Osaka. This event aims to bring people together through the power of Japanese music. While we don’t know the lineup yet, it’s definitely something to look forward to!

Maho Rasop

When: 23 – 24 November 2024

Where: TBA – Bangkok

Maho Rasop really made a splash last year by bringing Interpol and IDLES to Bangkok. And now, they’re returning with a promise of an even more diverse line-up featuring both international and local talents. Although the lineup hasn’t been revealed yet, based on last year’s performers, it’s safe to say that there will be top-tier musicians spanning indie, rock, electronic, and hip-hop genres. On top of that, you can look forward to art installations, iconic landmarks, lively markets, relaxing chill-out zones, and plenty of other entertaining activities!

More music festivals in Thailand are going to be announced, so be sure to bookmark this article and check back regularly for updates!

