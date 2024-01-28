The Peninsula Bangkok unveils a spectacular Valentine’s Day glamping adventure for two special couples

Bangkok couples seeking an intimate Valentine’s Day retreat can now opt for a sumptuous new back-to-nature offering from The Peninsula Bangkok: A one-night glamping adventure that lets them enjoy both spectacular natural settings and personalised services of The Peninsula Bangkok.

Offered for two couples only (one couple per trip) over a period between 14-18 February 2024 – the Valentine’s Glamping Getaway brings couples from The Peninsula Bangkok to the enchanting Land of Us Camp in Ratchaburi province, for an overnight sojourn in a luxury Airstream from LuxRV Thailand.

For the duration of their trip, they will be treated to the hotel’s signature experiences and amenities, including transport to the camp via chauffeured BMW X7, indulgent spa treatments, delectable gourmet cuisine, Peninsula champagne, and the services of a dedicated butler. Elevating the experience further, the couple will also have the opportunity for a luxurious test drive in the new BMW X7, revealing its performance amidst the stunning mountain views of Thailand.

Chef Richard’s specially curated “Love Along the Mae Khlong” menu – including Hokkaido Scallop Crudo, Grilled Duck Breast and Foie Gras, Smoked Mae Khlong River Fish Cake, and a Decadent Baked Alaska – will inspire couples to stargaze together before settling into their customised Airstream for the night.

The next morning, another feast for the senses awaits, with a picnic Champagne Breakfast served at breathtaking Khao Krajom – a mountaintop viewpoint at the border of Thailand and Myanmar. While they gaze over sweeping mist-wreathed valleys, couples can sample delicious breakfast preparations from Chef Richard, including smoked salmon with caper and parsley salad and cast-iron frittata with grilled vegetables, salsa roja and avocado. A final outing to a lively local market will complete their adventure; before their returns to The Peninsula Bangkok, where will have the option to check in for a night of supreme comfort in a Terrace Suite.

As well as creating memorable moments together, couples who take part in the Valentine’s Glamping Getaway will also help to support the local communities where their adventure takes place, the Rak Khao Krajom Club, established by the residents of Ratchaburi to preserve the province’s special wildlife habitats. Under the leadership of club president Khun Dayu SriSawake, club members build firebreaks, spearhead tree-planting initiatives, and provide off-road driving services for tourists that preserve local ecology.

The Valentine’s Glamping Getaway is priced at THB 388,888 per couple and is only available for two couples from 14-16 February and 16-18 February.

Follow us on :













Make a booking by phone at +66 (2) 020 2888, or email at pbk@peninsula.com.

Press Release