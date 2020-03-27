Phuket reports 7 new coronvirus cases (Friday March 27) | The Thaiger

7 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Phuket, bringing the total confirmed cases on the southern resort island to 41. All appear to originate from the Soi Bangla walking street entertainment area of Patong district. None of the cases is considered critical at this stage. The new cases comprise…

• Case 35: A 22 year old Thai woman Thai who works in Soi Bangla. She had confirmed contact with multiple foreigners, and fell sick on March 14. 26 of her contacts are considered to be at “high risk” and are being sought by authorities.

• Case 36: A 38 year old Thai girl, also working in Soi Bangla, who also had close contact with tourists. She became sick on March 23, 2 people are at high risk.

• Case 37: A Thai businesswoman, aged 45, who had close contact with her younger sister who works in Soi Bangla. She fell sick on March 24; her sister tested positive 4 days earlier. 4 known contacts are at high risk.

• Case 38: A 31 year old Thai man who works in Soi Bangla contact with foreigners, sick on March 16, 10 contacts at high risk.

• Case 39: A 32 year old Italian man, close contact with a Frenchman who is a confirmed case, got sick on March 22, seven contacts at high risk.

• Case 40: A 35 year old Italian man who also contact with the confirmed French case, got sick on March 23. 6 contacts are at high risk.

• Case 41: 31 year old Italian man who had contact with the French case, became sick on March 20th, 8 people at high risk.

