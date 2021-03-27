80 new cases, 1 death- Covid-19 Update | Thaiger

Thailand is reporting 80 new cases of Covid-19 today, with 1 new death, bringing the total amount of cases to 28,657 since the pandemic began. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says 73 of those new cases were domestically confirmed, while 7 were imported.

41 of the 73 local cases were found through contact tracing and in hospitals. The rest of the local cases were found through active case-finding in communities. Bangkok saw the most new cases at 52, while Samut Sakhon had 15. Other provinces had a total of 6 new cases combined.

1 new death was reported in a Thai man who had diabetes and lived in Nakhon Pathom. He had previously visited the Bang Khae Market which was the epicenter of a recent cluster of infections. On March 16, he said he felt lethargic and had symptoms of asthma. He went to a hospital where he was found to have Hyperglycemia or high blood sugar, and was tested for Covid-19. The first test was negative, but then on March 25, the patient fell unconscious and was pronounced dead. Doctors say, at his death, he tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Thailand has reported its first death of a Covid-19 vaccine patient. An investigation has been launched by the Public Health Ministry, but health officials suspect the death is not related to the vaccine and that the death is from natural causes.

10 days after being injected with the vaccine, a 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture. The patient has suffered chronic illness since birth, according to the Bangkok Post. It’s unclear what the illness was, but the person needed regular treatment throughout their life. They recently underwent surgery, but the illness worsened and led to the patient’s death, according to deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control, Sophon Mekthon.

There have been only 2 reports of severe side effects following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine since Thailand started its immunisation campaign on February 28, according to Sophon, who is also the chairperson of the government’s subcommittee on Covid-19 vaccine management.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

