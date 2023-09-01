Take your family vacation up a notch at the pet-friendly Somerset Pattaya Ascott changes the game in Pattaya with Somerset Pattaya

PHOTO: Swimming pool with Pattaya beach view at Somerset Pattaya

Somerset Pattaya is not just a leisure property; it’s a game-changer. Never before has a residence managed to cater to the distinct needs of tourists, locals on a weekend getaway, and business people with such panache. This stunning 324-unit property, marked as Ascott’s first footprint in Pattaya, is uniquely positioned to serve those visiting the region for pure relaxation and serious work. It’s ready to redefine your idea of a homely beachside retreat.

Welcome to Somerset Pattaya, your haven of relaxation and joy

The Somerset Pattaya delivers a luxury experience without compromising the comforts of home. That’s why it’s your best choice for a fun-filled, unforgettable, family-friendly (and pet-friendly!) Thai vacation. Functionality, design, and aesthetics come into perfect unison within the 324 rooms, each one thoughtfully laid out, packed with comprehensive amenities, and poised to cater to a wide array of guests. These amenities include en-suite bathrooms for your privacy, complimentary Wi-Fi for your connectivity needs, as well as quality bedding and relaxing sofas designed for your optimal relaxation.

But the uniqueness of Somerset Pattaya doesn’t stop there. Designed to align with your lifestyle, a majority of the units are styled to serve as stylish getaways that cocoon you in comfort and style. Expect separate, functional living and dining areas ideal for long stays, travels with family, or even those business trips when work feels a bit more relaxed. Those late-night snack cravings and laundry needs are no worries either, thanks to their equipped kitchenettes and in-room washing machines.

For families or longer-staying guests, the Premier Seaview suite is a popular choice. These suites, which range from two to three bedrooms, boast private balconies with beautiful views of the blue ocean, a sight that will not disappoint.

When it comes to design, prepare for a treat. The rooms enjoy a calming aesthetic with subtle beach hues perfectly complementing the minimalist decor. Every detail, every corner, is a welcome sight after a busy day of meetings or exploring the town.

Welcoming your furry companions

A family vacation is never complete without every member, and this includes your pets, too. Somerset Pattaya welcomes furry friends just as much as they do their human counterparts, ensuring everyone feels at home. The combination of spacious accommodation, a pet park, and nearby walking options makes it a haven for pet parents.

Kids and adults can have the time of their lives

Somerset Pattaya is the place where business meets pleasure and where fun for the kids doesn’t mean exile for the adults.

Here, you’ll find all the lifestyle facilities you need to unwind. The hotel’s rooftop is home to two main attractions. Firstly, a unique water park built like a ship—a feature that children are sure to delight in for hours on end. And, for the adults, you can spend the day nursing a delicious tropical cocktail while taking in the spectacular sunset views at the tranquil sky lounge.

Furthermore, Somerset Pattaya’s infinity pool is a tranquil retreat that edges towards the sea line. It’s the perfect spot to unwind with a drink from the pool bar. For the more active members of the family, the state-of-the-art gym allows for a great workout. And for the little ones, the Children’s Playroom provides a safe environment for them to play and explore to their hearts’ content.

For the business-oriented, Somerset Pattaya ensures that work is just as much a priority as leisure. In addition to high-tech board rooms, conference rooms, and a fully-equipped business centre, the hotel also offers handy courier services. These amenities are designed to make working away from the office as seamless as possible.

Perfectly positioned for unlimited fun

To make things even more exciting, Somerset Pattaya is perfectly nestled right beside Central Pattaya, the city’s largest and most revered shopping mall. Those yearning for retail therapy will have their cravings more than satisfied with a plethora of high-end and high-street brands available a stone’s throw away.

But shopping is just the beginning. Fancy a stroll along the beach to wrap up a perfect day? Somerset Pattaya sits just a short walk from the seashore. Therefore, the soothing sounds of the waves are never far from earshot. For those who enjoy spice in their lives, Somerset Pattaya is at the heart of the city. This means that restaurants dishing out delectable local and international cuisine surround the hotel. Moreover, there’s a vibrant range of entertainment right outside of your door to keep boredom at bay.

Choose whether you want to kick back and soak up the sun on the beach, just a lazy stroll away, or become immersed in Pattaya’s effervescent entertainment district: the choice is yours.

Ensuring your comfort comes first while respecting Mother Earth

The environment is at the forefront of Somerset Pattaya’s thoughts. Policies evidently reflect a genuine dedication to preserving nature’s beauty. The property-wide adoption of sustainable initiatives, like mobile room keys and digital check-ins, shows how these changes can significantly impact the environment. Additionally, Somerset Pattaya participates actively in numerous sustainable programs to maintain the region’s ecological balance and support local communities.

Follow us on :













Coastal colours complement comfortable rooms, a commitment to the environment, and amenities for the whole family, including pets; Somerset Pattaya ticks all the boxes. All these are brought to life by an incredibly talented team under the leadership of Senior General Manager Khun Natthadol Patthamadilok. With over 20 years of expertise in the hotel industry, Khun Natthadol brings a wealth of knowledge to enhance your vacation experience.

So, let Somerset Pattaya be the backdrop to your picturesque Pattaya holiday, filled with sun-soaked beach days and vibrant nights. To learn more or make a reservation, please call +6638-371-999 or send an email to reservations.sp@the-ascott.com or simply click HERE. Make sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and LINE official as well.