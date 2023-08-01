Indulging in Meaningful Wellness experiences in Koh Samui

Koh Samui Meaningful Wellness Experience | Credit: Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness (TAT)

Koh Samui, Thailand’s second largest island, is not only well-known for turquoise waters, white sand, and tropical rainforests but also for being one of the top wellness destinations in Thailand. What makes the tropical paradise a wellness destination? Well, it’s not merely due to its sandy beaches. The amicable and rich culture, healthy and authentic Southern Thai delicacies, diverse flora, well-protected fauna and the island’s unrivalled serenity all enrich one’s body, mind and soul. So, what is an ideal “well-cation” in Samui? Read on to find out what a perfectly curated wellness experience in Koh Samui looks like.

The Thaiger was invited as a Media guest to experience the “Samui Meaningful Wellness” programme organised by the TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) as a part of the Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness project. Based on the concept of Meaningful Wellness, tourism businesses and destination management companies (DMCs) co-designed a “meaningful wellness” tourism route combining wellness programmes, spas and local Thai cultural activities.

1. Listen to the soothing bells at Wat Phra Yai

The first destination is Wat Phra Yai, or Big Buddha Temple, best known for its majestic 12-metre-high golden Buddha statue. The temple fosters a sense of wellness by providing a tranquil space for self-reflection and meditation overlooking the clear aquamarine water of Koh Samui.

You’ll find tourists and foreigners pray at the temple, paying homage to the big Buddha statue by lighting candles and incense sticks and offering flower garlands. The pilgrims also strike the bells as a ritual to disperse negative energy. The soothing sounds of the bell swinging with the wind heal your mind and soul.

2. Learn Koh Samui’s coconut culture and herbal traditions

Koh Samui is famous for its coconut products, given its reputation as the ‘Coconut Island’. So, naturally, visiting a coconut museum should be on your itinerary. At the Coconut Museum, you will learn everything from how coconuts are retrieved from 80 feet above, made into your favourite day-to-day products and, of course, the most authentic Thai Kanoms (sweets). You can also enjoy the freshest coconut juice and join the Kanom Tom workshop- you’ll make the famous coconut ball from scratch!

The next stop is the Honey Rose Herb Garden, a herbal oasis. The garden has workshops highlighting an array of herbs known for their culinary and medicinal properties. Here, you can indulge in delightful sensory experiences through guided tours or engaging workshops such as making the Thai traditional compress ball. You’ll indeed be intrigued by the sheer variety of aromatics and medicinal herbs packed in the compress balls!

3. Dine with a view at Sabieng Lae Restaurant

Serving the freshest seafood for 20 years, Sabieng Lae Restaurant is among the best beachfront restaurants. The newly opened branch is on Lamai Beach, one of the most stunning beaches in Koh Samui. The breathtaking view, accompanied by the freshest and most authentic seafood dishes, is food for your taste buds and your soul.

4. Rejuvenate yourself at Celes Samui

As soon as you enter Celes Samui, the resort’s ambience, adorned with the hues of the beach, creates a sensation of being warmly welcomed by the sea itself. With its tranquil shoreline, personalised wellness programmes, and restful ambience, Celes Samui provides you with a holistic rejuvenation stay.

The resort’s spa, Reviv Spa, has 5 different treatment rooms, presenting an array of body treatments. The hot compress massage at the spa provides a sublime experience – the expert masseuse used the warm compress ball and gently presses it onto the body to soothe aches and tension.

Watching Koh Samui’s sunrise in the earliest hours while soaking in the infinity pool was an experience beyond words. The resort’s breakfast buffet catered to all palates, offering a diverse range of local Koh Samui delicacies alongside international dishes. It also included healthy food options to kick-start your day full of energy.

5. Discover holistic wellness at Miskawaan Wellness Centre

Koh Samui is a destination of Thailand’s best wellness resorts, and among them, Miskawaan Wellness Centre differentiates itself by adopting a unique holistic wellness program and sustainable rehabilitation. The minute you step into Miskawaan, you’ll understand the true definition of holistic wellness- the beachfront medical centre is an oasis of peace with state-of-art facilities and a warm, welcoming ambience.

Imagine having a relaxing yoga session or a deep tissue massage session with a backdrop of flowing azure waters and whispering waves. The treatment programs are also personalised to meet individual needs with a strong focus on root causes, using natural substances in a natural setting.

As Dr Andy Schillinger, the Director of Rehabilitation at Miskawaan, said…

“Rehabilitation means to support the natural healing process.”

6. Enjoy authentic Southern Cuisine at Ban Suan Luang Kai Restaurant

Koh Samui is so much more than beautiful beaches- the islands’ central part is mostly a tropical jungle. Experience the best of both worlds by dining at Ban Suan Luang Kai Restaurant, where you can indulge in the freshest local seafood dishes amidst the lush green surroundings. The restaurant architecture mimicking traditional wooden Thai homes emits a local ambience. As you climb up the open-air restaurant, you’ll smell the fragrant aroma of freshly caught seafood skillfully cooked into authentic Southern.

Among the abundant dishes bursting with flavours, the dish that stood out the most was ‘young coconut cooked with salted egg and minced pork’. The unique blend of ingredients is something you’ve never tasted but will definitely leave you wanting more, so make sure to ask for more servings of pandan rice!

7. Connect with the gentle giants at Samui Elephant Kingdom

Connections heal- connection to nature, connection to food and culture, connection to majestic creatures coexisting with us holistically leads us to connect to ourselves. So, your wellness journey is incomplete without meeting the most compassionate animals in the kingdom- the elephants.

Samui Elephant Kingdom is the only locally owned elephant sanctuary in Koh Samui. Home to sixteen (soon to be seventeen) elephants, the safe kingdom provides a sanctuary for its majestic residents where they are free to roam freely and enjoy their day-to-day lives. The sanctuary has a skywalk where you can feed grass and bananas to the elephants and observe how they go about their lives. You might be amazed by how intelligent and cheeky they are!

There is also a Powerball-making workshop, where you make delicious and nutritious tennis ball-sized power balls for gentle giants. Engaging these compassionate creatures isn’t just a fun activity; it’s a profound, wholesome experience that nourishes your soul.

8. Experience beachfront boxing at the Thai Fight Hotel

Thai Fight Hotel is a unique boutique hotel that combines the vibrance and dynamism of Muay Thai with the serenity of a beachfront location. Fans of Muay Thai should not overlook this destination as the beloved sport inspires every hotel detail- there is also a Muay Thai gym. But that’s not all; the customers are entitled to have a private 1-on-1 coaching session with the celebrity boxers of “THAI FIGHT”!

After your Muay Thai session, you can relax at the hotel’s in-house spa, Niramai, which offers special spa packages to relax tension specifically for Muay Thai fighters. If you’re down for sightseeing, the beachfront is only a few minutes away from the famous attraction- the Hin Ta Hin Ya Rock.

Follow this well-curated wellness itinerary or visit one of these hand-picked destinations to discover the definition of meaningful wellness in Koh Samui! But do note: though it’s possible to squeeze the itinerary into a 2-day, 1-night trip, you should take more days to fully engage in the wellness experiences. These destinations offer the opportunity to reconnect with nature and culture and, most importantly, provide a respite from the daily grind in one of the most beautiful island retreats.