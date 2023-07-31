Stay refreshed in Phuket with “Bed & Brews” at Four Points by Sheraton Craft beer lovers invited to experience Phuket’s “Best Brews” with an exclusive new package.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, one of the island’s most stylish beachside retreats, is inviting craft beer lovers to enjoy a refreshing seafront escape that blends world-class hospitality with Phuket’s “Best Brews.”

Under Four Points by Sheraton’s signature brand beverage program, guests can experience the vibrant taste of Chalawan Pale Ale. This locally-brewed craft beer is available on draft at a choice of restaurants and bars, including Sears & Co. Bar and Grill, the casual Thai and international dining destination, the Lobby Bar, the resort’s sophisticated lounge, and the Pool Bar, the tropical swim-up cocktail counter.

Produced by Full Moon Brewworks, Phuket’s original craft brewery, Chalawan Pale Ale is inspired by the Thai folk tale of Chalawan, the “alligator king,” who transforms into a charming man to entrap young women. Just like this smooth-talking shapeshifter, this award-winning beer balances bitterness and sweetness, and evokes exotic notes of lychee, citrus and blossoming flowers.

Now, under the original “Bed & Brews” package, guests who book a spacious One Bedroom Suite at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort will be treated to two Best Brews on every day of their stay! Rates start from just THB 6,500+++ per night!

This enticing offer is valid for bookings and stays between now and September 17th, 2023, Book now please click here, using the promotional code “A5041”. Please note that customers must be aged 21 or over.

To learn more about Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, please call +66 (0) 76 645 999 or visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com. For Thai customers, please call 076 645 999 or visit our Thai website at www.th.fourpointsphuketpatong.com.

Follow us on :













About Four Points by Sheraton®

Four Points by Sheraton is a global brand with over 305 hotels in 43 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented where timeless classics are woven with modern details, paired with genuine service in a casual environment—all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in the heart of urban centers, near the beach, by the airport, or in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place to kick back and relax with an authentic sense of the local, where guests can watch sports and enjoy the brand’s Best Brews® program. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To learn more about Four Points, visit us online.

Press Release