Chillax in style at Corona Sunset Deck, the new social venue at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach

Photo via Four Points

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, which is nestled just steps from the sea on Phuket’s sunset coast, has unveiled Corona Sunset Deck, a chic and social new venue where guests can kick off their shoes, unwind in style and soak up the serene ambiance of Phuket’s sunset coast.

Overlooking the endless Andaman Sea, this elevated social venue is perfectly positioned to capture the beauty of golden hour in Phuket. In this stunning setting, couples, friends and families can come together and chillax on comfortable seats, including dreamy deckchairs, cozy cushions and plush beanbags. A selection of ice-cold drinks will be available, including freshly-opened bottles of Corona, always topped with a slice of lime.

With chilled-out tunes, great social vibes and spectacular sunsets that paint the sky with vibrant shades of orange, pink and gold, Corona Sunset Deck is not only a venue for drinks: it’s an invitation to cast off all your cares and create truly magical moments with your loved ones.

Open every day from 11am to 8pm, Corona Sunset Deck joins the collection of distinct dining and social venues at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach. If you are looking for information, CLICK HERE to find out more!

