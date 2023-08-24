Phayao government official under investigation for accident involving state vehicle

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has ordered an investigation into a government official in Phayao province. The woman in question was caught using a state vehicle for personal use. The government official may have gotten away with the abuse of state property for personal use, except that, while driving the car, she got into an accident.

The incident just happened today but was quickly picked up and spread on social media. The government official was involved in an accident that resulted in minor damage to the government-owned vehicle. But it was quickly revealed that the car was not out on official business at the time of the crash, and the government official now stands accused of using the state car for her own personal needs.

The DDPM issued a letter directly to the governor of Phayao. The governor is in charge of overseeing all regional government officials and also holds the power to assign disciplinary investigations and actions.

The letter from the DDPM instructed the governor to establish an inquiry committee according to set protocols. It also demanded a swift report on the results of that inquiry. The concerned official has been instructed to assist in the operations at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre, Zone 15 in Chiang Rai in the interim.

This accident has prompted the DDPM to reinforce the strict adherence to government regulations concerning the use of state vehicles among its officials nationwide. This is a regular topic in department meetings to prevent similar occurrences in the future, reported KhaoSod.

As seen on social media, the female government official disregarded these rules and now faces the wrath of the Phayao Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office for using a government vehicle for non-official purposes. The accident she was involved in caused damage to government property, outing her sneaky abuse of the system and opening herself up to a internal proble.

