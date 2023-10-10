Urgent weather warning: Heavy rains and strong winds expected

Photo: by Attila Szpisják, on Flickr.

The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) issued an urgent weather warning for continuous heavy rainfall across 44 provinces, including Bangkok. The rainfall is expected to affect 80% of these areas, accompanied by strong winds and sudden flash floods.

The department has forecasted 24-hour weather from today, detailing extensive heavy rainfall in the northern and eastern southern regions. Some areas in the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the east, will experience severe downpours and strong winds.

Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of dangers posed by strong winds, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and accumulated rain, which could lead to flash floods and forest runoff.

This is particularly relevant for areas near mountain slopes, waterways, and low-lying areas. Extra caution is advised when travelling through areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Avoid open spaces, standing under large trees, and unstable advertising signs. For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are about 1 metre high. In thunderstorm areas, waves can be over 2 metres high. Boat operators are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone areas during this period.

This weather situation is due to the monsoon trough shifting down and passing through the central and eastern parts of the country, with a high-pressure system or mass of cold air from China spreading to cover the northeastern and eastern regions of Thailand and the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to blow across the Andaman Sea, the south, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Heavy thunderstorms

The weather forecast for Thailand from 12pm today until 12pm tomorrow indicates heavy thunderstorms in 70% of the northern region and in some heavy rainfall areas of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phichit provinces. The minimum temperature is between 21-24 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is between 27-31 degrees Celsius, with east winds at speeds of 5-15 kilometres per hour.

In the north-eastern region, there will be thunderstorms in 40% of the region, mostly in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The minimum temperature will be between 21-24 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature between 30-33 degrees Celsius, with east winds at speeds of 10-20 km/hr.

The central region will experience thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds in some areas of Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces. The minimum temperature will be between 23-25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature between 29-31 degrees Celsius, with variable winds at speeds of 10-25 km/hr.

In the eastern region, there will be thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds in some areas of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri provinces. The minimum temperature will be between 24-25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature between 31-33 degrees Celsius, with variable winds at speeds of 15-30 km/hr. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, and in thunderstorm areas, the waves will be more than 2 metres high.

In the south (east coast), there will be thunderstorms in 60% of the region, and heavy rain in some areas of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces. The minimum temperature will be between 23-24 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature between 31-34 degrees Celsius, with southwest winds at speeds of 15-30 km/hr. The sea will have waves about one meter high, and in thunderstorm areas, the waves will be more than 2 metres high. weather.

In the south (west coast), there will be thunderstorms in 60% of the region, mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang provinces. The minimum temperature will be between 24-26 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature between 30-33 degrees Celsius, with southwest winds at speeds of 15-30 km/hr. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, and in thunderstorm areas, the waves will be more than 2 metres high.

Follow us on :













In Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds in some areas. The minimum temperature will be between 23-25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature between 31-33 degrees Celsius, with variable winds at speeds of 10-25 km/hr, reported Khaosod.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.