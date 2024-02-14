Thai Airways confirms mega aircraft deal with Boeing

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai Airways International made headlines by sealing a monumental deal with Boeing, announcing an order for at least 45 aircraft.

The airline confirmed on Wednesday, February 13, that the order, which includes options for additional jets, will see the new aircraft joining its fleet between 2027 and 2033. This strategic investment comes at a crucial time for Boeing, offering a much-needed boost following a recent accident on an Alaska Airlines flight that left the company under intense scrutiny.

In a statement, Thai Airways emphasised the importance of this long-term acquisition plan, stating it is vital for replacing ageing aircraft gradually. The airline’s financial stability and projected liquidity are deemed sufficient to support the procurement within the specified timeframe, reassuring stakeholders that ongoing debt repayment plans remain unaffected.

Despite facing challenges, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Thai Airways has shown signs of recovery, reporting a fourth consecutive quarterly profit in November. With the tourism sector bouncing back, the company aims to exit its rehabilitation plan this year, buoyed by the prospect of a revitalised fleet.

The significance of this aircraft acquisition extends beyond mere expansion, as it underscores Thai Airways’ commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and financial flexibility. By bolstering its fleet, the airline anticipates capturing a substantial share of air traffic, poised to generate staggering annual revenues in line with its rehabilitation goals.

This landmark deal also sheds light on the competitive landscape within the aviation industry, with Boeing securing a significant victory over its rivals. As Thai Airways gears up to unveil more details at the Singapore Air Show, anticipation builds amidst a flurry of recent aircraft orders, further cementing Boeing’s position in the market, reported Bangkok Post.

However, Boeing’s triumph comes amid ongoing challenges, notably the fallout from the Alaska Airlines incident, which prompted a temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets. With scrutiny mounting, Boeing faces intensified scrutiny over its manufacturing practices and quality control measures.

Nevertheless, with stringent oversight from aviation regulators, Boeing remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring safety and quality, despite adjusting production rates for the 737 Max aircraft in the wake of recent events.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai Airways takes flight with new Boeing 787 jets

Thai Airways soared to new heights with a firm order for 45 Boeing 787 jets, potentially boosting the deal to around 80 aircraft, in response to the escalating demand for international travel, according to industry sources.

The deal, set to be formally unveiled later this month, has already been reflected in Boeing’s published order backlog as a contract for 45 planes with an undisclosed customer. Boeing declined to comment on the matter and referred questions to Thai Airways, which has not yet issued a response.

The aircraft will be powered by engines from GE Aerospace, a significant shift considering Thai Airways’ longstanding partnership with Great Britain’s Rolls-Royce. This move marks a new chapter for the Asian carrier and a win for GE, as the airline currently operates Rolls-Royce engines on its existing 787s, according to the sources.

Industry sources have indicated that engine negotiations spilt over to the choice of the aeroplane, revealing that Thai Airways’ decision to reject the Airbus A350 in favour of the 787 was partly influenced by disagreements over engine maintenance pricing with Rolls-Royce, reported Reuters.

Rolls-Royce, GE, and Airbus have all declined to comment on the matter.