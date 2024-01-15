Tragic motorcycle sidecar accident claims life of Thai child

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A tragic accident occurred just a day after Children’s Day when five related children were driving a motorcycle sidecar home and crashed into an electricity pole. The oldest of the children, a ten year old girl, lost her life.

The unfortunate incident took place around 9.30pm yesterday, January 14, when Thai Buddhist Charity Foundation volunteers in Kabin Buri were notified of a motorcycle sidecar accident involving a collision with a streetlight pole. The incident resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

The location of the mishap was on the road between Ban Wang Tha Chang and Ban Wang Kwang in Moo 10, Wang Tha Chang Subdistrict, Kabin Buri District, Prachin Buri Province. Upon receiving the distress call, the volunteers immediately rushed to the scene of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

Upon arrival, heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as it was discovered that all five victims, two boys and three girls, were children. One of the fatalities was a ten year old girl from Wang Tha Chang Subdistrict, Kabin Buri District, Prachin Buri Province.

The mother and relatives were inconsolable as they mourned the tragic event that had occurred. The volunteers promptly attended to the injured children and transported them to the emergency room of Kabin Buri Hospital. They also coordinated with the police to investigate the accident scene.

According to relatives, before the incident occurred, all five children had gone to Wang Tha Chang market together, with the ten year old girl, Jinatta, driving. Upon returning home in the evening, it is speculated that the vehicle lost control, causing it to crash into the electricity pole and overturn. As a result, Jinatta lost her life and three other children were injured.

In a tragic coincidence, two fatal accidents involving young children occurred in Prachin Buri province. On the same sorrowful Children’s Day, three sisters riding home after an event collided with a pole, claiming the life of the 12 year old sister.