Tourism boom in Thailand: Hottest trends and bold predictions for 2024

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

The Thailand Tourism Forum 2024 (TTF 2024) recently revealed that the tourism industry will be revived despite the shadows of the pandemic, igniting hope among industry leaders.

Jesper Palmqvist, Managing Director of STR Global, predicts a surge in Thailand’s hospitality sector with the addition of 10,000 new hotel rooms this year. These establishments, primarily upper-midscale and luxurious, signify a robust commitment to reigniting tourism, with over 12,000 rooms planned for Phuket in the next two to three years.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is equally bullish, setting a 2024 revenue target of 3.5 trillion baht, eyeing 2.5 trillion from international tourists and 1 trillion from domestic travellers, said Jesper.

“Thailand has a positive outlook because the demand remains high.”

Despite a 4% dip in hotel occupancy compared to 2019, the Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) remains positive, and the Average Room Rate (ADR) has soared by 25% since 2019, according to CoStar.

Bill Barnett, founder of TTF, believes that oversupply issues in key destinations like Bangkok and Phuket are resolving, projecting a return to pre-pandemic foreign arrival levels by 2025.

Amid fears of AI impacting jobs in the tourism sector, industry leaders see both promise and challenge. Barnett notes that every tourism outfit is an AI company, urging a return to a service-oriented culture. Aditip Panupong from Google Thailand sees AI as an opportunity for businesses to simplify journeys and enhance personalisation.

The evolution of Thailand’s tourism aligns with the global rise of lifestyle travel, with lifestyle hotels growing not only in major cities but also in smaller markets across the country. Gastronomy plays a central role in elevating these experiences, with the Michelin Guide promoting Thailand’s high-quality dining scene globally, reported Thai PBS World.

Lifestyle hotels, such as ASAI by Dusit International and The Standard, are redefining the hotel experience. The pioneering IHG’s Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, the first pet-friendly hotel in Thailand, exemplifies the shift from a mere place to sleep to a holistic experience.

Patrick Both, Regional General Manager at IHG Hotels & Resorts, emphasises hiring based on character and aspirations, contributing to the discovery effect that engages guests.

Mark Weingard, founder and CEO of Iniala Group, underscores Thailand’s hospitality as the key draw for tourists, highlighting the warm welcome and fun experiences that define the nation.