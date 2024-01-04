Thailand’s deputy police chief set for National Security Council role

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin approved the appointment of Deputy National Police Chief Police General Roy Inkhapairote as the Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC). The appointment, which has received unanimous agreement from all relevant parties, now awaits the royal seal of approval.

The role of NSC secretary-general has been left unclaimed following the retirement of Gen. Supot Malaniyom on September 30. His deputy, Chatchai Bangchuad, has since stepped up to the plate, assuming the responsibilities of acting secretary-general.

Pol. Gen. Roy Inkhapairote was among the top contenders for the role of national police chief last year, a position that ultimately went to Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol. Despite Pol. Gen. Roy’s seniority, Pol. Gen. Torsak was promoted to the leading role. The fresh appointment to the NSC is considered a fitting alternative for Pol. Gen. Roy, who is set to retire later this year.

The reshuffling of Pol. Gen. Roy’s role will further enable the advancement of an assistant national police chief to the position of deputy chief. Pol. Lt. Gen. Prachuap Wongsuk, the most senior assistant police chief, is anticipated to receive this promotion come April. He is currently set to retire in 2025, reported the Bangkok Post.

In related news, senior police officers from four Phuket police stations have been promoted, with effect from October 1. Two other officers will be moving to take up posts in other stations in the same rank.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Somsak Buppasuwan, Surat Thani-based commander of Police Region 8 has announced the promotions and transfers of a total of 27 police officers from Region 8 to positions of deputy commander and superintendent.

Pol. Lt. Col. Chakkrit Srisuwan, Police Chief of Tah Chat Chai Police Station, has been promoted to Superintendent of Koh Lanta Police Station in Krabi. To read more about Senior police in the annual reshuffle.