Thai worker pays 50,000 baht for flight home amid conflict zone chaos

a Thai worker who purchased his own flight ticket back to Thailand revealed the dire situation in a conflict-ridden zone. He disclosed that several of his friends who lost their lives could not be repatriated due to ongoing identity verification. He decided to take matters into his own hands, spending over 50,000 baht (US$ 1,377) on his journey home.

According to Boonchai Saeya, the long waiting queue for repatriation prompted him to make this decision. Normally, flight tickets from non-risk zones wouldn’t cost as much. However, he had to cover high costs due to translation fees and the risky nature of the area. His primary aim was to return to Thailand as quickly as possible, vowing never to work in Israel again due to the trauma experienced, reported Sanook.

On the other hand, another Thai worker who returned today divulged that a group of Hamas had infiltrated his residence, seemingly well-prepared to hold Thai people hostage. They even attempted to lure them out by speaking Thai, greeting them with “Hello, Thai people”. One of his friends almost fell for the ruse and came out, but he managed to prevent it just in time.

Two days ago, a Thai worker in Nong Bua Lam Phu, identified as Paiboon Rattanin was among a group of five to seven Thai workers captured by the Hamas group in Israel. The last contact with the 42 year old Paiboon was on October 6, before his co-workers in Israel sent footage of the group being hauled into a trailer by a tractor.

Paiboon’s wife, Rungarada Saeken, was alerted to her husband’s capture by his co-workers and immediately requested urgent assistance from local officials. The Labour Ministry promptly began investigating the workers’ last known location and workplace to provide swift assistance and inform the Thai government. To read more click HERE

