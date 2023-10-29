Thai PM backs deputy amid criticism over 10,000-baht digital wallet plan

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stood firm against criticisms levelled at his deputy, Julapun Amornvivat, concerning his capacity to chair the governmental sub-committee responsible for the roll-out of the 10,000-baht digital wallet handout initiative.

Responding to requests for a more equipped individual to hold the chairmanship, PM Srettha stated unequivocally in a message on platform X (formerly Twitter), that he “won’t change.” He further endorsed Julapun, identifying him as both competent and honourable in another message.

The 61 year old PM, when queried about Julapun’s performance and the progress of the digital wallet programme during an interview held on Friday, responded with a smile. He proceeded to affirm his trust in his deputy.

“Julapun is knowledgeable and capable. We have talked constantly [about updates on the project]. He should never be devalued in any way. Don’t worry. We are a team and always will be. I trust him.”

Julapun has been on the receiving end of mounting criticism from academics and political commentators following his media briefing last week detailing the outcomes of the latest sub-committee discussion on the digital wallet programme, reported Bangkok Post.

The briefing revealed three potential modifications to the original scheme, which pledged to disburse 10,000 baht (US$276) in digital money to every Thai citizen aged 16 years old or older, thereby necessitating up to 560 billion baht to cater to an estimated 56 million people.

The newly proposed alternatives include restricting the handout to the 15 to 16 million individuals previously registered with the former government’s welfare project, limiting the digital money to only those earning under 25,000 baht monthly, or incorporating solely those earning a maximum of 50,000 baht per month into the programme.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke defended Julapun, stating it was unfair to accuse him of altering the core principle of the digital wallet project as these new options were the result of collective sub-committee work and not his personal opinions.

