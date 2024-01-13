Thai lithium deposits outmatch global counterparts boosting EV production

A Thai geochemistry specialist recently confirmed that two primary lithium deposits located in Phang Nga hold an elevated concentration of lithium, surpassing many other significant deposits worldwide. This discovery reinforces the Thai government’s ambitious strategy to establish Thailand as a key producer of electric vehicles (EVs) and their components.

The lithium sites in this southern province have been identified by Assistant Professor Alongkot Fanka, a petrology and geochemistry specialist at Chulalongkorn University, as among the world’s richest deposits of lithium-based minerals. The average lithium content discovered in Phang Nga, approximately 0.4%, has been deemed superior to equivalent deposits elsewhere globally.

Assistant Professor Alongkot explained that these lithium reserves originate from the crystallisation of magma on the Earth’s crust, linked to granite, which is commonly found in the Deep South. He further highlighted that the lithium deposits in Phang Nga are associated with the region’s tin deposits.

This discovery supports the Ministry of Industry’s statement that the potential of Thailand’s lithium deposits aligns with the government’s objective of turning the country into a hub for electric vehicles and part production.

Earlier, on January 3, acting deputy director-general of the Department of Primary Industries and Mines, Aditad Vasinonta, mentioned that the department had authorised lithium exploration at three locations in the Takua Thung district of Phangnga.

At the Ruangkiat exploration site, a minimum of 14.8 million tonnes of lithium, with a lithium oxide content of 0.45%, was discovered. Lithium volume estimation at another exploration site named Bang Etu was ongoing, according to Aditad.

Aditad further suggested that should a lithium-mining license be granted, the Ruangkiat site alone could potentially supply a minimum of one million Evs that utilise a 50kWh lithium battery.

“As the government is attempting to lure new EV manufacturers to establish their production base in Thailand, the abundance of lithium sources will significantly increase the likelihood of the government’s bid being successful.”

Aditad also mentioned that the department is expediting the lithium exploration process and anticipates granting new lithium mining licenses shortly, reported Bangkok Post.