Thai doctor cautions against Streptococcus suis infection from undercooked pork

Picture courtesy of Thaihealth

Highlighting the perils associated with consuming raw or undercooked pork, Thai cardiologist, Nopnath Tiarracht Suwann, recently posted a timely warning on Facebook, Kan Nop. He shared the examples of five patients contracting Streptococcus suis septicemia, a life-threatening infection colloquially known as swine meningitis, within just eight days of this month at Khon Kaen Hospital where he practices.

“During my service in August, so far I have encountered five patients infected with Streptococcus suis septicemia at the same hospital. This infection readily spreads to the brain leading to infectious meningitis and even infects the heart muscles.”

Nopnath cited a case where the bacteria formed clumps, referred to scientifically as vegetation, on a patient’s aortic valve, resulting in valve perforation and immediate flooding of the lungs. The patient had to be put on a ventilator immediately, while the medical team now administers antibiotics and awaits a potential heart valve replacement surgery, reported KhaoSod.

However, the almost humdrum approach towards antibiotics use has led to increased resistance to disease among the Strep suis bacteria. This has led to a reliance on Vancomycin, a comparatively severe antibiotic with significant potential side effects. Regular healthcare monitoring is required to manage the drug dosage and side effects, along with constant vigilance for kidney failure signs.

Suwann offered some timely advice to avoid infection.

“To prevent this disease, the simplest way is to avoid eating undercooked pork. Conceptualising delectable dishes such as these is one thing; ensuring that these do not lead to health disorders is an entirely different matter. Wash your hands thoroughly before eating. Ensure minimal raw or undercooked pork handling.”

Despite the convenience and taste factor, he strongly recommended using shared tools for handling raw food and wished luck to those who found multiple tongs cumbersome. He ended his informative post with a sobering reminder that health incidents can happen to anybody, and it is always better to prevent than to cure.