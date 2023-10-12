Thai airlines rescue mission: Stormy skies delay Thai citizen return from Israel

Photo courtesy of Yahya Hassouna/AFP/Getty Images.

The government spokesperson revealed that commercial airlines AirAsia, Nok Air, and Thai Airways are ready to retrieve Thai citizens from Israel, but current weather conditions are posing challenges. The spokesperson highlighted that alternative routes are under consideration in case of inaccessibility caused by severe weather or war conditions.

At Government House at 10.25am today, Chai Wacharonke, the spokesperson for the prime minister’s office, addressed the preparations to bring Thai citizens back from Israel. He stated that commercial airlines, including AirAsia, Nok Air, and Thai Airways, are prepared to execute the rescue mission.

Chai further explained that while these airlines are ready to fly, the severe weather conditions might pose significant challenges, making the situation inconvenient.

Chai said there could be strict restrictions on entering and exiting certain routes, and some paths might not be permitted due to abnormal situations or war conditions, reported Khao Sod.

“Therefore, the rescue process will follow the instructions of PM Srettha Thavisin and the Minister of Finance. If flying becomes impossible, we might have to consider other routes. The method might involve moving people to safe locations or waiting at nearby borders before proceeding with the retrieval.”

In related news, Pairoj Chotiksathien, the Permanent Secretary of Thailand’s Ministry of Labour, addressed the issue of Thai workers being sold to new employers in Israel, stating it does not violate Israeli labour laws.

An investigation by the Labour Attaché in Tel Aviv confirmed this. The Labour Attaché also visited Thai workers in evacuation points, where some expressed a desire to return to Thailand or change jobs.

Additionally, 13 Thai workers were reported injured due to unrest in Israel, with 25 fatalities pending confirmation. The first group of evacuees was set to return to Thailand, with support from the Ministry of Labour. To read the full story, click HERE.

