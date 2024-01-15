Tao Ngoi’s tortoise statue: Thailand’s new hotspot for lottery enthusiasts

The famed Tortoise Statue of Tao Ngoii has become a hot spot for lottery enthusiasts seeking lucky numbers after its landscape was revitalised. The changes, which took place at the end of 2023 in the Tao Ngoi public park, have turned the area into a flourishing tourist attraction.

The park is home to two large Naga sculptures located near the Boon Bridge. Visitors can cross the Pung River from the Tortoise Plaza to reach the Sirimangkala Tao Ngoi Temple. The temple houses a sacred pagoda, the village’s spiritual symbol. The journey across the bridge offers a refreshing atmosphere, the scenic Pung River, and a sense of tranquillity.

Adjacent to the Tortoise Statue, locals and tourists continually pay their respects. The authorities have prepared a tortoise worship set consisting of morning glory, red water, flowers, candles, and incense for visitors to offer their prayers. The majority of devotees ask for fortune and work-related success. Upon the fulfilment of their wishes, they offer tortoise statues of various sizes in gratitude.

A brief history of the Tortoise Statue reveals it was built in 2012. The villagers decoded the number from the inaugural consecration ceremony, which turned out to be lucky for nearly the entire village.

Since then, its reputation for accuracy has grown steadily. Some have won the first and second lottery prizes after praying here. The statue gained nationwide fame in 2017 when famous country singer, Jithara Poonlarp, owner of the hit song Tao Ngoi, returned for a gratitude ceremony. This event further solidified the Tortoise of Tao Ngoi’s reputation as a sacred and well-known entity across Thailand.

Follow us on :













Given its extraordinary accuracy, lottery enthusiasts should not miss the opportunity to pick the lucky numbers from the ping pong balls available. Most prefer to choose two to three balls and use those numbers to buy tickets from nearby lottery stalls.

The lucky number today is 895, reported KhaoSod.