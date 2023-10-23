Southern insurgents wreak havoc in Tak Bai, chaos erupts

Photo: Sanook

A group of 21 southern insurgents was caught on CCTV causing havoc in Tak Bai. They are suspected to be part of a group led by Muhammad Fami, a key operational leader. The incidents occurred in Tak Bai district and the boundary area of Muno sub-district, Su-ngai Kolok district, on the night of October 21.

The insurgents planted bombs, fired shots, threw pipe bombs at checkpoints, and even targeted electricity poles.

The CCTV cameras installed on electricity poles and residential homes managed to capture the behaviours of the southern insurgents’ group. The group used military-grade firearms, M.16 and AK, along with pipe bombs to attack the checkpoints.

Another group of approximately seven insurgents placed a heavy bomb weighing 20 kilograms near the entrance of Saeng Charoen gold shop, intending to rob it. However, the bomb failed to fully detonate, preventing the insurgents from entering the shop.

CCTV cameras installed near commercial buildings opposite the gold shop recorded approximately 14 southern insurgents using firearms to shoot and disrupt the checkpoints. The bombing of the electricity poles was a mere distraction to confuse the officers.

Meanwhile, Major General Shanti Sakuntanak, Commander of the 4th Army Area, ordered an immediate investigation to apprehend the violent perpetrators and prosecute them as swiftly as possible.

Security sources revealed that the group behind these incidents includes Muhammad Fami, a suspect with more than ten outstanding warrants. It is believed he is hiding in Ban Taluang, Koh Sathon sub-district, Tak Bai district. Special operation units are being prepared to raid the target, reported Sanook.

A few months ago, suspected insurgents carried out a targeted attack on eight territorial defence volunteers in Thailand’s southernmost Narathiwat province, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. Read more HERE.

Follow us on :













The Deep South region of Thailand, which has been plagued by a persistent insurgency, has remained under a long-standing emergency decree aimed at safeguarding its citizens from the ongoing threat. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.