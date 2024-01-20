Singaporean TikTok user hospitalised after consuming fried silk worms in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Asia One

A Singaporean TikTok user documented her gastronomic adventure at the night markets of Bangkok on January 14 when her intrigue in freshly fried insects landed her in hospital.

In a 30-second video, Nicolette Wee enthusiastically showcased her purchase of a bag of grasshoppers.

“So thick, fat, and juicy. Oh my gosh, the crunch and the legs were dangling out. I eat until shiok, legit.”

Shiok is a Southeast Asian term to describe something that is very enjoyable.

Undeterred by her insect escapade, the Singaporean tourist revisited the stall for more, this time opting for a bag of silkworm larvae.

“Why my office pantry don’t have these kinds of snacks?”

However, it seems her digestive system wasn’t prepared for this exotic feast, suffering what she described as a culture shock.

The aftermath took a serious turn as Wee battled diarrhoea, eventually leading to her hospitalisation in Bangkok. The Singaporean’s TikTok video chronicling this ordeal has since racked up over 290,000 views, sparking a flurry of comments from concerned netizens.

Some were quick to caution against such culinary risks.

“Never eat their insects and seafood if you’re travelling.”

This cautionary tale echoes a similar incident in August 2022, where another Singaporean suffered food poisoning in Phuket after consuming dancing shrimp, reported Asia One.

To mitigate the risk of holiday-related food poisoning, seasoned travellers recommend opting for thoroughly cooked food, consuming boiled water or bottled drinks, and steering clear of unpasteurised dairy products. Additionally, packing essentials such as anti-sickness medication, oral rehydration salts, anti-diarrhoea medication, and antibiotics can provide a safety net in the event of unexpected gastronomic misadventures.

