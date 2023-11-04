Sia Paeng: Another Nakhon Si Thammarat prison warden given arrest warrant

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

An additional prison warden has been issued an arrest warrant regarding Chaowalit Thongduang’s case. Chaowalit, also known as Sia Paeng, escaped from Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital around two weeks ago on October 22.

The arrest warrant for Weerachai Nuduang from Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison was issued yesterday by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases. Weerachai was charged under Section 157 of the Criminal Court, for desertion of his duties as prison warden.

A day before Chaowalit’s escape, Weerachai was watched closely by other prison wardens for allegedly changing Chaowalit’s shackles. Weerachai was the third warden to be issued an arrest warrant.

Two other prison wardens had been given arrest warrants prior to this, namely 41 year old Warinthorn Thongprachong, and 35 year old Ekkalak Chaiyakarn. Warinthorn and Ekkalak were also charged with dereliction of duty about Chaowalit’s escape.

Chaowalit escaped from Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital on October 22 after being taken there for a dental checkup. He was sent for admission after he collapsed, complaining of a serious leg pain. Chaowalit is still on the run.

Warinthorn and Ekkalak communicated with Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Major General Somchai Suetongtrakul this morning through their lawyer. They allegedly wished to turn themselves into the police.

All seven of Chaowalit’s accomplices have now been apprehended, reported Bangkok Post.

Chaowalit was serving a 20 years and six months sentence which began last year. He was judged guilty of attempted murder by the Phatthalung Provincial Court in relation to an armed attack on police officers in an attempted abduction in September 2019.

Chaowalit started his sentence at Phatthalung Prison early last year before being transferred to Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison in early August this year. He is also facing charges for a series of other offences.

