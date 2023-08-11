Revving up for flavour: World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023 set to race Thai fast food fame worldwide

Photo via Facebook/ Street Food Legend.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) yesterday announced the opening of the World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023 event to promote the popular Thai fast food dish throughout the globe. The event will take place along the Phadung Krung Kasem Canal near Hua Lamphong Train Station in Bangkok between August 25 and 27.

TAT director Yuttasak Supasorn revealed that the TAT desires to develop gastronomy tourism in Thailand to transform the country into a top destination for global food enthusiasts and what better way to promote the nation’s culinary delights by selecting pad kaphrao, a beloved dish enjoyed by all Thais.

Yuttasak explained that the event will be promoted under the concept of, “The Greatest Kaphrao on Earth.” There will be a small exhibition introducing visitors to the world of pad kaphrao from the very beginning of its existence to the evolution of the dish which is offered today.

All foodies will get a chance to try several versions of pad kaphrao and restaurant operators will share those recipes for their businesses.

The highlight of the event will be a cooking competition called the Pad Kaphrao Thailand Championship: Authentic & Beyond. Each competitor will create pad kaphrao in the authentic Thai style and also pad kaphrao with a unique spin. A minimum of half the ingredients must be locally sourced and the dish presentation should be creative.

The competitions will take place in several provinces in Thailand until five winners from five regions of Thailand and Bangkok are nominated. The six cooks will join the final round of competition at the event location. The champion of champions will walk away with a prize package valued at over 1 million baht.

Yutthana revealed the TAT aspires to see pad kaphrao widely known throughout the world and accepted by foreigners just like the other Thai dishes such as panaeng curry, chicken massaman curry, tom yum kung (spicy shrimp soup), khao soi (coconut curry noodles), and som tum (papaya salad).

More details on the event and also an application for the cooking competition is available on the Facebook page, Street Food Legend.