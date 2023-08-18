Restroom alert: Thai man’s warning after pervert offers ‘blow job’ at petrol station

Photo via ThaiRath.

A Thai man issued a warning to people using a bathroom at a petrol station after a pervert approached him, seeking to give him a “blow job.”

The victim, a 28 year old man named A, revealed to ThaiRath that the incident occurred on Tuesday night, August 15. As he was making his way home from work, a natural need arose, prompting him to pull over at a petrol station in the Bang Narm Priao district in the central province of Chachoengsao.

While he was using the bathroom, a knock on the door interrupted him. Assuming the urgency of the situation, he hurried to complete his business as the other restrooms were occupied. Just as he was about to exit, a mobile phone was slipped to him through a gap beneath the door.

He noticed there was a message displayed on the phone’s screen, but the text was too small for him to read clearly. While he attempted to inspect the message, the man outside suddenly shouted, catching him off guard.

“Can I give you a blow job?”

Not long after that, the pervert climbed the toilet in the next cubicle and peered at him. A said the deviant, aged about 25 to 30 years old, followed him as he quickly left the bathroom. The pervert then rushed to his motorcycle, pulled on a face mask and immediately left the petrol station.

A revealed that he managed to record a video of the man and wanted the news agencies to spread his story to warn others. He did not want a similar incident to occur to anyone, especially a woman.

A Thai soldier previously shared a similar experience with the public in May. He accused a group of transgender women of filming him and his friend while they used a bathroom at a petrol station in the northern province of Lamphun.

The soldier explained that he saw someone insert a mobile phone under the bathroom door, and he later saw his pictures shared on Twitter. The picture of when his friend took a pee was also shared on the same account. The two filed a complaint with the police but did not provide further updates to the public.