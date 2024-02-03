Protesters demand jail for Thaksin

Photo courtesy of Thai Post

Protesters rallied outside the Government House, demanding the return of convicted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to prison grounds.

Allegedly basking in the comforts of the Police General Hospital for over five months, Thaksin’s extended stay has ignited a firestorm of discontent. Protesters from the Network of Students and Citizens for Thailand’s Reform rallied outside Rajamangala University, determined to scrutinise Thaksin’s prolonged hospital retreat.

Pichit Chaimongkol, the protest group’s leader, declared that they are protesting to call for Thaksin to be sent back to jail. They also demand investigations of the state officials involved in taking Thaksin out of prison.

Obtaining police permission for a 30-day overnight stay, the protesters remain unyielding, vowing to persist until justice prevails.

“If the government ignores us, you’ll see what happens.”

Their persistence extends beyond the pavement, with plans to visit the Corrections Department, Justice Ministry, and the Ombudsman’s Office to ensure accountability, reported The Nation.

Pichit’s rallying call on Facebook echoes the protesters’ four demands from Srettha Thavisin’s government:

Investigate and take action against state officials who have distorted justice Send Thaksin back to prison promptly Reform the country’s justice system Amend the law to prohibit reduced sentences for corrupt politicians.

Sentenced in absentia to eight years, Thaksin’s return from a 15-year self-imposed exile overseas sparked a whirlwind of legal controversy. The once formidable leader saw his prison terms magically reduced to one year following a royal pardon. The protesters, however, remain unconvinced, questioning the sincerity of his health concerns and suspecting VIP treatment.

In related news, Move Forward Party (MFP) Chief Advisor Pita Limjaroenrat denied any intentional negligence in the Thaksin Shinawatra investigation, sparking controversy over alleged double standards. Despite rising criticisms, Pita insists his party is on a mission for justice, aiming to expose systemic unfairness rather than targeting individuals.

In other news, the Constitutional Court has ordered the advisor to the former leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), Pita Limjaroenrat, and the party to cease campaigns to reform Section 112 of the Criminal Law, also known as lese majeste law. Their efforts were deemed to pose threats to the monarchy of Thailand.