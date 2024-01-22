Potential sale of Miss Universe Organisation sparks speculation

Rumours have been swirling around that Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, the owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, is set to sell her entire beauty pageant enterprise to a Mexican entrepreneur. The speculation has been fuelled by the forthcoming major announcement, MISS UNIVERSE: NEW ERA, which is set to take place in New York, USA tomorrow

However, today, Anne, who is the CEO and managing director with the authority to disclose information, about JKN Global Group Public Limited Company, securities name JKN, submitted a letter to the board of directors and manager of the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The letter addressed the issue as follows:

“The company would like to clarify the online news that the company is in the process of seeking investors who possess knowledge, capability, and capital resources. The purpose of this is to enable the company to achieve the management plan and develop the potential of its subsidiary group engaging in a beauty contest organization under the name Miss Universe.

“The company has been contacting potential business investors and capital sources, and studying the investment proposal details for a while now. It is expected that there will be a shortly. Regarding the news of the announcement tomorrow, the company has not yet the matter, and will promptly inform when there is progress in the next step.”

This initiative has shocked beauty pageant fans, with headlines such as “Anne sells Miss Universe stage to Mexicans making waves.” The company is currently in contact with several potential business investors and has been studying the investment proposal details of investors for some time.

While no final decisions have been made regarding the sale, there is an expectation that there will be a in due course. As for the reports of an imminent announcement, the company has yet to reach a final decision on this matter. Updates will be provided as soon as there is further progress.

Follow us on :













The rumours have caused a stir amongst beauty pageant fans who are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Miss Universe saga. With the potential shift in ownership, the future of the Miss Universe Organisation could be set for a new era.

Regardless of the outcome, this development is sure to keep fans and industry insiders on their toes as they anticipate what’s next for this iconic beauty pageant, reported KhaoSod.