Phuket tourism and property sectors propose Andaman Wellness Economic Corridor

Beach in Phuket, Image by Together We Watch's Images

The tourism and property development sectors in Phuket have called on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to swiftly consider their proposal for an Andaman Wellness Economic Corridor (AWC). This initiative is intended to align with the global wellness trend, enhancing the tourism industry and related investments. This came to light during the Prime Minister’s visit to Phuket and Phangnga recently, where he interacted with locals and garnered insights from the private sector on tourism promotion strategies.

Kan Prachumphan, CEO of Beach Group and Andaman City Development Co, along with other business leaders, presented the AWC proposal. The proposal, which originated during the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, suggests the creation of a corridor encompassing six Andaman provinces (Phuket, Krabi, Phangnga, Ranong, Trang and Satun). This corridor, akin to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), aims to assist in the economic recovery post-Covid-19, driving income growth in the high-potential wellness and medical tourism sector.

Phuket, known for its world-class wellness centre, is a hub for complex disease treatment, gender affirmation surgeries, spas, international conventions and exhibitions. Phangnga, on the other hand, is a marine tourism service centre that collaborates with the Sky Doctor service and has developed a climate therapy treatment system for long-stay tourists.

“We do not want the prime minister to forget it. We want it to happen in the region as quickly as possible,” Kan said.

To facilitate the AWC, Kan proposed that the government should increase funding to develop Phuket International Airport for handling the anticipated international tourist influx, projected to reach approximately 18 million visitors by the following year. Speeding up a new airport project in tambon Khok Kloi of Phangnga would also catalyse revenue generation in the region.

In addition to airport development, Kan expressed the need for government intervention to rectify laws that hinder the establishment of the AWC in these coastal provinces. He also proposed the Transit Oriented Development and Land Bridge project to enhance transport connectivity in the Andaman region.

“Phuket is already considered a ‘workation city’ that is home to quality workers from all over the world whose skills are based on digital knowledge and service experience,” Kan explained.

Thanapat Uttawarapong, an analyst from Andaman City Development, asserted that establishing the AWC is not an easy task, but it is unavoidable. He suggested the government pass a special law to eliminate legal barriers.

Follow us on :













Meanwhile, it is reported that the Prime Minister and his team are set to revisit Phuket and Phangnga at the end of the month to assess the development of Phuket International Airport and other tourism projects. This is in anticipation of the peak tourist season in November, reports Bangkok Post.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.