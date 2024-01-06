Pattaya: Pothole excavations cause frustration for locals

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Since the start of roadworks at the Chaiyapruek intersection on January 4, bewildered Pattaya residents have been scratching their heads over the necessity and planning behind this disruptive project.

City authorities claim the construction work is an attempt to rectify uneven road surfaces, but the public is not buying it and many are taking to social media to air their discontentment.

“Why wasn’t this sorted in the beginning? It’s like fixing a leaky roof during a storm.”

The recurring excavations have become a thorn in the side of Pattaya’s residents, with many labelling it as a repetitive and simmering issue. The lack of foresight and a well-coordinated plan has led to multiple disruptions, causing widespread inconvenience.

Adding fuel to the fire, citizens are raising questions about the effectiveness of the allocated budget for these projects. Despite the approval of funds, there’s a conspicuous absence of oversight from relevant authorities, leaving residents disgruntled.

“It’s our hard-earned money going down the drain, literally.”

Critics argue that mismanagement of budgeted funds not only inconveniences the public but also erodes trust within the community, reported Pattaya Mail.

As the road infrastructure projects continue to wreak havoc on daily life, Pattaya’s residents are demanding increased transparency, accountability, and effective management.

