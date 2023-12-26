Pattaya: Free rabies vaccinations in January

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya‘s Department of Public Health and Environment proposed free vaccinations to battle rabies in 2024.

The crusade covers a wide stretch of neighbourhoods, from the trendy Naklua (Moo 1 to 7) to the vibrant Nong Prue (Moo 5, 6, 9 to 13) and the serene Huay Yai (Moo 4). This groundbreaking initiative is not just about jabs; it throws in tick prevention and neutering services for your four-legged buddies too.

Come January, a dynamic veterinary team will be holding court at various temples, becoming the protectors of our pets. Mark your calendars with these temple dates:

January 8, Wat Thong Phatthanaram

January 10, Wat Thong Phatthanaram

January 17, Wat Mai Hat Krathueng Thong

January 19, Wat Mai Hat Krathueng Thong

January 22, Wat Bunkanchanaram

January 24, Wat Bunkanchanaram

January 31, Wat Khao Phra Yai

Ensure your pets are hale and hearty, a minimum of three months old for vaccinations. Registration requires a valid ID card, with non-locals in the service zone required to provide their current address, reported Pattaya News.

Got queries? Call 038-111826 during office hours or hit up the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337, ready to answer your pet-saving questions 24/7.

In related news, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) is on a mission: to vaccinate one million young women against the human papillomavirus (HPV) within 100 days. This ambitious initiative is part of a national campaign aiming to safeguard the health of the country’s female population. The campaign’s life-saving work began at Plookpanya School in Phuket Town, where 200 female students were the first to receive their HPV vaccinations. This local endeavour, aptly named Save our School Children, was spearheaded by PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukkiattikoon.

In other news, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin‘s public health initiative in Phuket, the Quick Win policy, has been launched, offering free flu vaccines for both locals and tourists alike. This service is available to anyone involved in the tourism industry, either as a Thai national or a foreign worker with a valid work permit. There was an earlier confusion about the eligibility criteria, which has now been rectified.