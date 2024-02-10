Party chief Suwat celebrates 69th birthday with prime minister

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Chart Pattana Kla Party chief Suwat Liptapanlop celebrated his 69th birthday by hosting the prime minister and lending his backing to the government’s highly debated digital wallet policy.

Despite facing opposition from the central bank and various government agencies, Suwat firmly believes that the controversial plan to distribute 10,000 baht to nearly every Thai aged 16 and above is crucial to rejuvenating the economy.

Acknowledging the need for a thorough debate on the matter, Suwat emphasised the necessity of the digital cash handout in stimulating an economy that has been plagued by declining investments, sluggish tourism recovery, and dwindling exports. During his discussions with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Suwat urged prompt action to address the hardships faced by the people amidst the economic slowdown.

The prime minister, in turn, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to revitalising investment, tourism, and the overall economy through their 5Fs soft power campaign, focusing on food, fight, fashion, film, and festival.

Drawing on his impressive 30 years of political experience, Suwat expressed his willingness to assist the government in tackling issues that directly impact the lives of the people. Chart Pattana Kla, as a micro party within the government coalition, aims to leverage its influence to promote people-centric policies.

Highlighting the country’s crisis prior to last year’s election, Suwat shed light on the reasons behind people’s votes for opposition parties like Pheu Thai. Despite the ongoing conflict surrounding the digital wallet policy, Suwat urged the government to demonstrate courage in decision-making and to assume full responsibility for the consequences, reported The Nation.

While the digital cash handout serves as a stimulus policy, Suwat stressed the importance of evaluating its positive impact on the economy, as well as ensuring transparency and adherence to legal requirements.

Expressing his gratitude, Suwat extended his thanks to the prime minister, as well as individuals from the realms of politics, sports, and business, for their presence at his birthday celebration held at his residence in Bangkok.

Additionally, he received a special birthday gift in the form of an amulet from the revered Thai monk, Luang Phor Khoon, symbolising blessings and good fortune for the year ahead.