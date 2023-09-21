Nigerian arrested in Bangkok for drug trafficking, used cookie box to hide cocaine

Photo courtesy of PPTV

In a recent drug trafficking bust, Bangkok Metropolitan Police (BMP) apprehended a Nigerian man involved in the possession and sale of cocaine, following a tip-off about his activities in the Rama 9 area of the capital.

The BMP apprehended the Nigerian man, Chiemela Solomon Onu, for possessing and selling cocaine. The arrest took place at a condominium in the Rama 9 area today, following a tip-off about a foreign national involved in drug trafficking.

Onu was found with seven bars of cocaine, weighing approximately 1 kilogramme, hidden inside a box of Lava chocolate cookies.

According to Police Colonel Piyanan Toskulwong, the commander of the BMP, Onu confessed to owning the cocaine and admitted to selling it to other foreign tourists in Bangkok. Onu revealed that his motivation was to accumulate funds to marry his Thai girlfriend and win the approval of her family.

Onu would buy the cocaine for 1,500 baht (US$41) per bar from fellow Nigerian nationals around Sukhumvit Soi 7, 9, and 11 and then resell it to customers for 2,000 baht per bar. However, his plans were thwarted when his Thai girlfriend ended their relationship.

After the breakup, Onu would sporadically sell the cocaine, often storing it in the box of Lava chocolate cookies, a memento from his last meal with his ex-girlfriend.

Police charged Onu with possession of a Category 2 Narcotic (cocaine) without permission and failing to report to authorities as a foreign national under Section 77 (4) of the Immigration Act, B.E. 2522. He has been handed over to Makkasan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In related drug news, nine foreign expats were arrested in Bangkok during a police raid on a drug-fuelled party at an upscale residence.

The group included nationals from Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China. Police seized drugs and a loaded handgun, with the detainees facing charges of collusion in retaining Category 2 narcotics and illegal possession of weaponry.

The raid was prompted by local complaints of frequent loud gatherings at the residence. Click HERE to read the full story.

