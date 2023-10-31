Nakhon Ratchasima battles major flooding after day-long downpour

Photo: Pattaya News

The urban area of Nakhon Ratchasima was hit by a significant downpour that lasted from 2am until late in the evening of yesterday. The persistent rain resulted in severe flooding that engulfed the city’s streets, public areas, and residential properties. The deluge posed considerable challenges to local inhabitants, motorists, and pedestrians alike.

Inundated roads caused trouble for drivers, many of whom were forced to abandon their malfunctioning vehicles by the roadside. This led to substantial traffic congestion. Residents on Suranaree Road took precautions to protect their homes, barricading their entrances with sandbags.

Among the areas affected by the intense flooding were Suranaree Army Base 2nd – Korat, The Mall Korat, Assumption College Nakhon Ratchasima, and Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. Terminal-21 Korat Shopping Mall and several other locations were also hit by the deluge.

In response to the Nakhon Ratchasima flooding, relevant agencies mobilised swiftly, working to remove blockages from the city’s drainage system. Water pumps were deployed to assist in the immediate drainage of floodwaters from the affected areas. At the time of reporting, the situation was reported to be under control, reported Pattaya News.

Torrential rains triggered severe flooding in Nakhon Ratchasima, causing residents to hastily evacuate their homes. The situation raised concerns of a repeat of the devastating floods of 1980. Water levels in the Lam Takhong camping area rose significantly, almost overflowing the canal, and flowed down to the Orchid Cliff Waterfall and Huai Suwat Waterfall, further down to the lower areas of Lam Takhong. Read more HERE.

Intense rainfall in Nakhon Ratchasima inflicted substantial damage on the local jasmine flower crops, leaving farmers in distress. The repercussions of the downpour resulted in a scarcity of jasmine flowers in the market, leading to a notable increase in prices due to heightened customer demand. Read more HERE.

