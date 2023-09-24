Move Forward Party welcomes new spokesperson: Prisath Wasinsathu

Picture courtesy of Sanook

The ex-president of the advisory board of the Move Forward Party (MFP) congratulated Prisath Wasinsathu on his appointment as the new spokesperson for the party. Supporting him in the role are two deputy spokespersons, Krunphon Tiansuwan and Phakamon Hunnanan.

Former MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat shared his enthusiasm for the new spokesperson in a lively post. He expressed his joy for Prisath, referring to him affectionately as Mr i (Tim). The former MFP leader pointed out the striking similarities between them, including their similar working styles, communication methods, and shared understanding.

According to Pita, both of them were trained in a similar work environment, with Prisath starting his career at McKinsey & Co. and Pita at BCG.

The advantages are plenty, Pita wrote. The only downside? He likes to point out that we are a generation apart (12 years).

The 43 year old Pita concluded his post by expressing his confidence in the party’s future.

“No need to switch off 3P 3T or anything. The party still has many ‘T’s and ‘P’s. Actually, it has A-Z because this party doesn’t stick to individuals but is about the people and the journey. #MoveForwardAllOverTheCountry! The message reflects the party’s focus on collective action and progress rather than individual personalities.”

In related MFP news, on Friday, July 21, The Pita was hailed politician of the year according to an E-Saan Poll. The survey was compiled by the E-Saan Centre for Business and Economic Research (ECBER) of the Faculty of Management Science, Khon Kaen University, in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen, Sanook reported.

The annual “Rewards of E-Saan” poll aims to gauge the sentiments of people in the northeastern provinces regarding outstanding people, organisations, and achievements in various fields.

The director of the E-Saan Poll, Suthin Wianwiwat, reported the survey results for the first half of the year to ThaiRath. He explained that the poll was conducted from July 14 to 16 and garnered input from 1,055 participants aged 18 and above, representing 20 provinces in Isaan. Read more about this news HERE.

